Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 4, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Likely Playing XI

The fourth match of the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup 2018 is a clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 23.

Both the teams previously met each other on 20 September, where Afghanistan won by 136 runs.

Afghanistan

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the second match of the Super Fours by three wickets and they would be looking to bounce back after their loss.

Hashmatullah Shahidi had a great performance with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 97. The skipper Asghar Afghan had played a captain's knock of 56-ball 67. But these knocks went in vain as Pakistan chased the target of 258 with three balls remaining.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was successful in getting rid of Fakhar Zaman for a duck. He also dismissed Haris Sohail. Rashid Khan dismissed Babar Azam, Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.

The spinners for the game will be Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. The all-rounders will be Samiullah Shenwari and Mohammad Nabi. The batting will mostly depend on Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Asghar Afghan. Gulbadin Naib will lead the seam attack.

Probable XI- Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad(wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Bangladesh

India defeated Bangladesh in the first match of the Super Fours in the Asia Cup by eight wickets. The Tigers are looking for a comeback after their two consecutive losses in the tournament.

The batting power is boosted by the addition of Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes to the squad as Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain Shanto have struggled to perform.

The openers for the clash will most likely be Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes. The middle order will be powered by Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudullah. Mashrafe Mortaza will lead the seam attack. The crucial spinners will be Mosaddek Hossain and Mehidy Hasan.

Probable XI- Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.