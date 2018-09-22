Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 4, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Likely Playing XI

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Preview
79   //    22 Sep 2018, 23:23 IST

Image result for afghanistan asia cup

The fourth match of the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup 2018 is a clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 23.

Both the teams previously met each other on 20 September, where Afghanistan won by 136 runs.

Afghanistan

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the second match of the Super Fours by three wickets and they would be looking to bounce back after their loss.

Hashmatullah Shahidi had a great performance with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 97. The skipper Asghar Afghan had played a captain's knock of 56-ball 67. But these knocks went in vain as Pakistan chased the target of 258 with three balls remaining.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was successful in getting rid of Fakhar Zaman for a duck. He also dismissed Haris Sohail. Rashid Khan dismissed Babar Azam, Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.

The spinners for the game will be Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. The all-rounders will be Samiullah Shenwari and Mohammad Nabi. The batting will mostly depend on Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Asghar Afghan. Gulbadin Naib will lead the seam attack.

Probable XI-  Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad(wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Bangladesh


India defeated Bangladesh in the first match of the Super Fours in the Asia Cup by eight wickets. The Tigers are looking for a comeback after their two consecutive losses in the tournament.

The batting power is boosted by the addition of Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes to the squad as Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain Shanto have struggled to perform.

The openers for the clash will most likely be Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes. The middle order will be powered by Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudullah. Mashrafe Mortaza will lead the seam attack. The crucial spinners will be Mosaddek Hossain and Mehidy Hasan.

Probable XI-  Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza Rashid Khan ICC ICC ODI Rankings
Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6 : Afghanistan vs Bangladesh,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 2, Pakistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 4 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 areas at which Bangladesh should look...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh and Afghanistan through to the...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 6...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us