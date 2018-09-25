Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 5, India vs Afghanistan: Predicted Playing XI

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Feature
225   //    25 Sep 2018, 13:33 IST

Image result for asia cup 2018 ind vs afg
Both teams have met each other once in the Asia Cup history with India winning the game by eight wickets

The fourth match of Super Four stage Asia Cup 2018 is an encounter between India and Afghanistan at Dubai on Tuesday, September 25.

Both teams have met each other once in the Asia Cup history with India winning the game by eight wickets. It is the second clash between the two teams in the Asia Cup.

India

India remained unbeaten in the tournament till now. They defeated Pakistan by nine wickets on 23 September.

Shikhar Dhawan was awarded as Man of the Match for his match-winning 114. Also, Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 111 which helped the team to chase the target of 238 in 39.3 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were the key performers of the match as they picked up two wickets each. As a result, Pakistan were restricted to a total of 237.

The openers had impressed throughout the tournament. The middle order will be powered by Rayudu, Karthik, Manish Pandey and Jadeja. 

The spin unit will hinge on Kuldeep and Chahal. The crucial pacers will be Chahar and Khaleel. The key players like Bhuvi, Bumrah, MSD and Dhawan will be rested for this match.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar.

Afghanistan

Image result for asia cup afg
Afghanistan were defeated by three runs against Bangladesh in a thrilling clash

Afghanistan are winless in the Super Four stage and are desperately looking for their first win in the group after two successive losses against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan were defeated by three runs against Bangladesh in a thrilling clash. The knocks of 53 and 71 by Shahzad and Shahidi respectively went in vain as they failed to chase the target of 250.

Aftab Alam had a great day with the ball as he picked up three wickets of Nazmul, Mahmudullah and Mortaza.

The batting will be powered by Shahzad, Janat, Shah, Afghan, Shahidi, Shenwari and Nabi. The pace attack will be lead by Naib. The pivotal spinners will be Rashid and Mujeeb.

Probable XI: Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad(wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

