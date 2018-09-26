Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 6, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Predicted Playing XI

Debjyoti Bhakta FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 52 // 26 Sep 2018, 02:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistan need to bounce back from their trouncing

The final match of the Super Four stage of the 2018 Asia Cup is a clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 26. It's virtually a semi-final clash, where the winner takes it all. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh will be vying for the place in the final against India on September 28.

The teams have met thirteen times in Asia Cup history, where Pakistanis hold a clear dominance with twelve wins.

Pakistan

Pakistan will have to win this match if they want to qualify for the finals. They lost their last game against India by eight wickets. Shoaib Malik was the key performer with the bat as he scored 78 runs, but he failed to convert it into a century. The Pakistani bowling was a bit lacklustre and were unable to remove the Indian openers before the match got out of hand.

The men in Green are likely to select Junaid Khan who hasn't played a single match in this tournament. The top order will mainly focus on the trio of Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.

The middle order will be powered by the experienced Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood and captain Sarfraz Ahmed. The spinners include the likes of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz while the pace battery will be lead by Hasan Ali.

Probable XI: Sarfraz Ahmed(c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan and Junaid Khan.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh won a thriller against Afghanistan in their last game

Bangladesh won a thrilling encounter against Afghanistan by three runs on September 23. They bounced back in the tournament after their two successive losses against Afghanistan and India.

Mahmudullah was the Player of the Match as he scored 74 and ended with the spell of 1/17. He dismissed the hard-hitting Mohammad Shahzad. Imrul Kayes chipped in with an unbeaten 72 and it was the 128-run partnership between these two batsmen that propelled their team to a total of 249 runs in 50 overs.

Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman picked up two crucial wickets each.

Bangladesh are likely to pick Soumya Sarkar to power the top order. The middle order will mainly focus on Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes.

The bowling attack should comprise of Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain.

Probable XI- Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.