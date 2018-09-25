Asia Cup 2018: We are a dangerous team insists Bangladesh coach ahead of Pakistan clash

Bangladesh is a dangerous team thinks their coach Steve Rhodes.

Bangladesh are set to face Pakistan in the last Super Four match of ongoing Asia Cup that is now a virtual semi-final for both teams. Bangladesh lost their first Super Four encounter against defending Asian Champions India before the nail-biting victory over Afghanistan in the second match. For Bangladesh to advance to the final of this prestigious event, all they have to do is beat Pakistan on Wednesday.

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes is hopeful of defeating Pakistan, much like how they did in the home series in 2015.

Speaking about their chances, Rhodes said: "We hope to beat Pakistan. We know they are an unpredictable side, but they also know that we are a dangerous team.

"They won the last champions trophy in England, and that was not before long-time. We respect them as a cricket team. We know they can turn into a team who have the ability to anything on their day. But, I think a competitive match is waiting that is like a semi-final for both of the teams."

The Bangladesh coach is happy with their last-over win over Afghanistan on Sunday, and he is confident about another triumph over Pakistan on Wednesday.

"Pakistan is unpredictable as I said before. We don't know how they will perform in the coming match, and that is not under our control. We can control our performance. Our main aim will be executing our plan."

Pakistan won their first Super Four match over Afghanistan in the last over before being defeated by India in the next game. So, both teams know that nothing less than a win will do if they are to compete for the Asia Cup 2018 in the final against India.

Bangladesh started off their Asia Cup campaign on a positive note beating Sri Lanka by 137 runs. But they failed to maintain that superb performance against Afghanistan in the next group encounter as they were defeated by 136 runs. Then it was two losses in a row as they lost to India and made their chances of reaching the final tougher.

But, they responded positively against Afghanistan in their second chance in the Super Four, winning the match on the last over. Mustafizur Rahman defended eight runs in the last over, and kept Bangladesh's hopes of qualifying for their second successive Asia Cup final alive. Now all they have to do is beat Pakistan.