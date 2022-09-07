Asia Cup 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for from today's clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan 

Afghanistan will lock horns with Pakistan for the first time in Asia Cup 2022. The two teams will face off in a Super 4 clash in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7).

The match will interest Team India fans as well since an Afghanistan win tonight will keep India's hopes of making it to the finals alive. However, if Pakistan win, they will seal their place in the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 11).

Both teams head into the game on the back of contrasting results in their respective previous fixtures. While Afghanistan lost against a resurgent Sri Lankan unit, Pakistan took their revenge against India and defeated the Men in Blue in a thrilling clash.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan have some big names on their roster. However, the skippers of the both the nation - Mohammad Nabi and Babar Azam - have had a mediocre tournament so far and will want to lead with example.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three player battles to watch out for from what could be an exciting affair between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman

As Pakistan sweat over Mohammad Rizwan's fitness after he jarred his knee against India, there isn't a single doubt over his batting form. The Pakistani wicket-keeper has batted wonderfully in the ongoing tournament, amassing 192 runs at an average of 96 in three games.

Pakistan needed a technically sound anchor player who would begin slowly before accelerating since skipper Babar Azam hasn't found his touch in the tournament so far. Rizwan has played that role flawlessly up until now.

Rizwan's matchup against Afghanistan’s powerplay specialist Mujeeb could set the tone of the match. If the Pakistani opener is the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup so far, Mujeeb has picked up ten wickets in three games - the joint-highest among any bowler in the tournament.

Mujeeb’s ability to spin the ball both ways makes him a dangerous bowler. With the pitch in Sharjah likely to be two-paced with the occasional low bounce, Rizwan will ave to be careful against Mujeeb.

#2 Najibullah Zadran vs Shadab Khan

A powerful hitter, Najibullah Zadran is a real threat during the middle and death overs for the opposition. The 29-year old can smash sixes at will and is a handy player against both pace and spin.

Zadran is Afghanistan's highest run-getter in T20Is this year, having scored 317 runs in 12 innings at a great strike rate of almost 154.

The left-hander will want to repeat his heroics from the game against Bangladesh, where he clobbered six sixes and guided Afghanistan home.

Pakistan will try to shorten Zadran's stay by attacking him with Shadab Khan, who is yet to be hit for a six in Asia Cup. However, in a head-to-head battle, Zadran has had the upper hand over Shadab.

The Afghan has struck at a rate of 160 against the leg-spinner and will look to stamp his authority on him once more.

#3 Babar Azam vs Rashid Khan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has endured a tough Asia Cup 2022 campaign so far. In three games, Babar has scored just 33 runs at an average of 11. Despite not having runs under his belt, the right-hander hasn't looked out of sorts and can deliver his best anytime.

Babar's faceoff with leg-spinner Rashid Khan could be pivotal should Babar bat deep. While the talented Pakistani skipper will look to make amends for his poor run, Afghanistan will want to see his back as soon as possible.

One Afghan bowler who has found success against Babar from time to time is the Rashid. Interestingly, every time the two stalwarts have come across each other in T20s, Rashid has managed to outfox Babar on each occasion.

In five T20s, the leg-break bowler has dismissed Babar five times while giving away 59 runs from 48 deliveries.

