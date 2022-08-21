Asia Cup 2022: “First he was Shaheen’s supporting actor, now he could be the main hero” - Salman Butt views Afridi’s absence as an “opportunity” for other bowlers 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt reckons that Shaheen Afridi’s absence from the Asia Cup 2022 squad due to injury is a good opportunity for the other bowlers in the team to step up. He explained that someone like Haris Rauf could go from being a support act to Shaheen to the team’s main bowler.

Pakistan were dealt a big blow on Saturday (August 20), when Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. The 22-year-old has been advised to rest for four to six weeks by the medical team.

Ever since the announcement was made, fans and former cricketers from the country have voiced concerns over how his absence could impact Pakistan in a big way in the Asia Cup. However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt asserted:

“This (Afridi’s absence) is also an opportunity for players about whom we often say that they don’t get games. Naseem Shah has played and has done well. Bowlers will go for a few runs, but they will also take wickets."

Admitting that Afridi is the team’s best bowler, Butt pointed out that others need to be groomed. He elaborated:

“This is the time for them - whether it is (Shahnawaz) Dahani or Haris Rauf. Take the case of Rauf. Now, there is additional responsibility on him. First he was Shaheen’s supporting actor, now he could be the main hero. We should see it as an opportunity not only for him, but for the other bowlers as well.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup.



To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup. To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah https://t.co/jW9gGpWWQX

Rauf has done a reasonable job in his T20I career. In 35 matches, he has claimed 42 wickets at an average of 24.85 and an economy rate of 8.51. He was one of Pakistan’s standout performers during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

“Every team has their best bowler, and for Pakistan it’s Shaheen” - Salman Butt on Afridi’s significance

During the discussion, Butt praised Afridi and termed him Pakistan's best bowler in the current squad. He also conceded that the team will miss his services. The 37-year-old said:

“Shaheen’s presence’s increases Pakistan’s strength. Shaheen is one of our best players, like (Jasprit) Bumrah is for India. Every team has their best bowler, and for Pakistan it’s Shaheen. He stands out because of his skills and his absence definitely makes a difference. As a result, it acts on everybody. It leaves a mark on the whole team.”

Afridi has been out of action since suffering an injury to the right knee ligament while fielding in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

