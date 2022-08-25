Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

The Asian Cricket Council is all set to host the 15th edition of the Asia Cup in the shortest format of the game. This will only be the second time the tournament is going to be played in the T20I format.

India will enter the tournament as defending champions after they defeated Bangladesh in the grand finale of the 2018 edition. It's interesting that the competition is returning to Sharjah this time around as the initial tournament was held there in 1984.

A total of six teams will participate in this year's event. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong will form Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be in Group B. Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host all matches of the competition.

India are the most successful team with seven titles in the Asia Cup. The 2022 edition will start on August 27, Saturday with the grand finale to be played on September 11, Sunday.

Asia Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Timings in IST)

August 27, Saturday

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 7.30 pm

August 28, Sunday

India vs Pakistan, 7.30 pm

August 30, Tuesday

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 7.30 pm

August 31, Wednesday

India vs Hong Kong, 7.30 pm

September 1, Thursday

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 7.30 pm

September 2, Friday

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, 7.30 pm

September 3, Saturday

B1 vs B2, 7.30 pm

September 4, Sunday

A1 vs A2, 7.30 pm

September 6, Tuesday

A1 vs B1, 7.30 pm

September 7, Wednesday

A2 vs B2, 7.30 pm

September 8, Thursday

A1 vs B2, 7.30 pm

September 9, Friday

B1 vs A2, 7.30 pm

September 11, Sunday

Final, 7.30 pm

Asia Cup 2022: Squads

Afghanistan

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan in action during Desert T20 Challenge

Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.

India

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan

Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 1

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 in India?

The Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar will telecast and live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Asia Cup 2022: TV Channel details

India: Star Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Sri Lanka: Channel Eye

Afghanistan: Ariana TV

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Hong Kong: Star Sports

USA: Willow TV and ESPN

Canada: Yupp TV

Australia: Yupp TV

