Asia Cup 2022: Hits and flops as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to qualify for the Super Four 

Afghanistan continued their impressive run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 when they trounced Bangladesh by seven wickets in their last group game in Sharjah on Tuesday (August 30).

After being asked to bowl first on a tacky surface, the Afghan spinners devastated a reckless Bangladesh batting line-up. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan claimed three wickets each as the Afghans restricted Bangladesh to 127/7.

During the chase, the Mohammad Nabi-led unit were tottering at 62 /3 after 13 overs. However, an unbeaten partnership of 69* off 33 balls between Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran turned the game on its head and saw Afghanistan win the game with seven wickets in hand.

With the win, Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super Four in the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the hits and flops from Match 3 of the Asia Cup between Afghanistan and Bangladesh:

#4 Flop - Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Despite his team doing well, Afghanistan skipper Mohammed Nabi had a mediocre game against Bangladesh. The premier all-rounder failed to make an impact in either the batting or the bowling department.

In the first innings, Nabi couldn't utilize the slow Sharjah pitch to his advantage and went wicketless in his three overs. The off-spinner leaked 23 runs at an economy of 7.67 as well.

During the chase as well, Nabi didn't manage to contribute majorly and could only gather eight runs off nine balls during his stay. Coming to bat at No.4, Nabi was tasked with bailing his side out of trouble but was trapped in front by Mohammad Saifuddin in the 13th over.

#3 Hit - Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Where Nabi failed to garner any wickets to his name, the two other spinners in the side, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan, ransacked the Bangladeshi unit. The spin duo gave no chance and ripped through Bangladesh's top and middle order.

Mujeeb set the tone for the Afghans in the powerplay, where he claimed three wickets. The mystery tweaker recorded excellent figures of 3/16 and was awarded the Player of the Match for his immaculate bowling.

Rashid gave no breathing space to the Bangladeshi batters and inflicted three crucial blows. The leg-spinner got rid of Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah. With his leg-break doing the magic, Rashid ended the innings with figures of 3/22.

#2 Flop - Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

Mushfiqur Rahim was one among the several experienced Bangladeshi batters who didn't manage to weather the Afghan spin threat.

With his ability to play spin well, much was dependent on Mushfiqur. However, the right-handed wicket-keeper could muster just one run off four balls before being trapped leg-before off Rashid Khan's bowling. Mushfiqur failed to read the googly from the wily leg-spinner and got trapped in front in the seventh over.

Where Bangladesh were hoping Mushfiqur would build a partnership in the middle, his dismissal sent the side reeling at 28-4.

#1 Hit - Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan)

There's no doubt that Ibrahim Zadran's 42* off 41 balls was extremely vital for the Afghans. However, it was Najibullah Zadran's quick-fire 17-ball 43* which put the opposition bowlers on the backfoot and inspired a commendable victory for his side.

Afghanistan's required run-rate was touching towards ten when Najibullah came to the crease at No.5. While his partner Ibrahim stole singles with ease on one end, the left-hander took six balls to settle down before taking on the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Najibullah's late blitzkrieg saw him clobber six maximums and a solitary boundary. His power-hitting reduced the equation from 62 runs off 36 balls to just three runs off the final two overs. He hit the winning six straight down the ground in the penultimate over and finished the innings with an exceptional strike rate of 253.

