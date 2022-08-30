Asia Cup 2022 Match 3, BAN vs AFG: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

FarooqiBangladesh will face Afghanistan in match number 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Tuesday (August 30). This will be the second match in Group B. In the first game, Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Dubai, putting up a ruthless display.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Afghanistan came up with an excellent bowling performance to bundle out the Lankans for 105 in 19.4 overs. Left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi got the team off to a brilliant start, dismissing Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka in the first over.

Farooqi ended with figures of 3 for 11, while skipper Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman also impressed, claiming two scalps each. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai then ensured Afghanistan romped home to victory.

Bangladesh will need to be at their best against Nabi’s men; else they too are in danger of slipping. There will be high expectations from seniors like skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Bangladesh went down to Zimbabwe 1-2 in their previous T20I assignment, so they have some work to do.

Today's BAN vs AFG toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat. Speaking after winning the toss, skipper Shakib Al Hasan said:

“We will bat first. It will be difficult for Afghanistan, so that is what we will look to do.”

Bangladesh are going in with three seamers and two spinners. Afghanistan have retained the same team that beat Sri Lanka.

BAN vs AFG - Today's Match Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Today's BAN vs AFG match player list

Bangladesh squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon.

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad.

BAN vs AFG - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Asif Yaqoob, Asif Yaqoob

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

