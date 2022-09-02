Asia Cup 2022 Match 6, PAK vs HK: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in match number six of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 2). The Group A clash will be the last group match of the T20 tournament. The winner of the contest will progress to the Super 4, which begins on Saturday.

In their first match of the tournament, Pakistan went down to arch-rivals India by five wickets in Dubai. Batting first, they were held to 147 in 19.5 overs. Muhammad Rizwan’s 43 off 42 was the only innings of note. Their bowlers fought hard, but Hardik Pandya’s last-over six off Mohammad Nawaz took India to victory. It did not help that Pakistan’s debutant pacer Naseem Shah suffered from cramps.

Hong Kong fought hard against India, but eventually went down by 40 runs. Bowling first, they conceded 192 for 2 as Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 26) went berserk. Hong Kong did well to score 152 for 5 in the chase, but they were always fighting a losing battle.

Today's PAK vs HK toss result

Hong Kong have won the toss and are going to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Nizakat Khan said:

“We are very good at chasing. We have to make sure that we stick to our plans and execute them well."

Hong Kong are going in with the same team that faced India in their previous match. Pakistan too are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

PAK vs HK - Today's Match Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muhammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Today's PAK vs HK match player list

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

Hong Kong squad: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.

PAK vs HK - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

TV umpire: Masudur Rahman

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

