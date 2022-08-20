Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out due to knee ligament injury

Pakistan’s left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. The 22-year-old has been advised four to six weeks rest by the medical team.

The fast bowler had suffered an injury to the right knee ligament while fielding in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test of the series.

Apart from the Asia Cup, Afridi is also set to miss the home series against England. However, he is likely to be fit in time for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia in October-November.

An official statement by PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro said that the bowler is quite upset over being ruled out of the Asia Cup. Dr Soomro’s statement read:

“I have spoken with Shaheen, and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team.

“Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October. PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket,” the statement added.

Afridi was named in the Pakistan squad for the ongoing tour of the Netherlands as well as the Asia Cup. The team's captain Babar Azam had explained ahead of the Netherlands tour that the injured fast bowler was being kept with the team because the doctor and the physio could look after his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce a replacement for Afridi for the Asia Cup soon.

Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup 2022

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

