Asia Cup 2022: Predicting 2 teams that make the Super 4

The Asia Cup 2022 has two teams that have already made the Super 4 stage. Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the next round after notching up stellar wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively, in Group B.

India made the next round with wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong, respectively. Babar Azam and Co. are favored to do the same with their game against the Nizakat Khan-led outfit on Friday (September 2).

As the tournament reaches the midway stage, we look at the two teams that could make the Top 4.

#1 Group A: Pakistan could be the third team to qualify for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage

They may have narrowly missed out on notching up a thrilling win against India in their Asia Cup opener, but Pakistan will all but qualify if they beat Hong Kong.

With one win sufficing win for the second team to go through, Babar Azam and Co will be eager to settle the score against India in the round-robin stage after taking a loss in their first encounter.

#2 Group B: Can Sri Lanka could stage a comeback?

Going by recent form and firepower, there's every chance Sri Lanka could make amends for their dismal outing against Afghanistan and make a strong comeback against Bangladesh.

Both teams will duel it out in a must-win contest and Sri Lanka will look to Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to deliver the goods, especially after noticing how Bangladesh struggled against spin.

Dasun Shanaka's men have also enjoyed a better success rate against the Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit, winning eight of their 12 encounters. They have the motivation they need, but will they make the cut? It's all on the line in a virtual Asia Cup knockout at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 1)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury