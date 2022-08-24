Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers – Hong Kong vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hong Kong and UAE will go up against each other in Match No.6 of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier on Wednesday, August 24. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman, is the venue for this clash.

Hong Kong, captained by Nizakat Khan, have started the tournament on a stupendous note. After beating Singapore by eight runs, they defeated Kuwait by eight wickets. With a net run rate of +0.716, Hong Kong are sitting pretty on top of the points table.

A win would take them straight into the main round of the Asia Cup where they will face India and Pakistan. However, a loss is most likely to knock them out of the competition. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a much better net run rate compared to the Southeast Asian country.

The UAE, led by CP Rizwan, on the other hand, started the championship in an indifferent way. They lost to Kuwait by one wicket in their opening match. However, the team made a strong comeback to beat Singapore by 47 runs.

With a net run rate of 1.045, the UAE needs an outright win to advance to the next round. However, getting past Hong Kong won't be a walk in the park for them as Nizakat Khan and Co. have won two matches in a row and haven't done much wrong.

Hong Kong vs UAE Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs UAE, Match 6, Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier

Date and Time: Monday, August 22, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Hong Kong vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch in Oman has been a sporting one thus far in the tournament. The team batting first has got quite a bit of an advantage so far. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Hong Kong vs UAE Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be hot with no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the mid- and high-50s.

Hong Kong vs UAE Probable XIs

Hong Kong

Probable XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

UAE

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, Sultan Ahmed, Sabir Ali, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

Hong Kong vs UAE Match Prediction

Hong Kong have looked in tremendous form thus far in the tournament. It would be very tough for the UAE to beat them. As of now, Hong Kong seems to be the clear favorites to win the match and advance to the main tournament.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win this clash.

Hong Kong vs UAE telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hong Kong beat UAE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit