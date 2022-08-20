Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers - Singapore vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Singapore and Hong Kong are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier on Saturday, August 20. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman will host the contest.

Singapore, captained by Amjad Mahboob, are keen to qualify for the main round of the Asia Cup. However, their recent form hasn't been great. They lost all of their last six completed T20I matches and faced defeat to the UAE and Hong Kong as well.

They also don't have Tim David in their team for the time being. Surendran Chandramohan has been a prolific run-scorer for them and he needs to be on top of his game. The likes of Manpreet Singh and Janak Prakash also have plenty of experience under his belt.

Hong Kong, led by Nizakat Khan, are among the favorites to qualify for the main round of the Asia Cup. Back in 2018, they played in the tournament and gave India an almighty scare.

Although they don't have Anshuman Rath anymore, the likes of Nizakat Khan can give the opposition plenty of headaches.

Singapore vs Hong Kong Match Details:

Match: Singapore vs Hong Kong, Match 1, Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier

Date and Time: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Singapore vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Oman is known for assisting bowlers to some extent. Run-making may not be all that easy. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for both teams. An overly high-scoring game may not be on the cards.

Singapore vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

Singapore

Probable XI

Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob (C), Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna

Hong Kong

Probable XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie (wk), Adit Gorawara

Singapore vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Hong Kong are in excellent form and have experience on their side. Singapore, on the other hand, are talented without doubt, but beating Hong Kong may not be easy for them. Hong Kong are clear favorites to win the first match.

Prediction: Hong Kong wins this match.

Singapore vs Hong Kong telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App.

