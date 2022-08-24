Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers – Singapore vs Kuwait: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Singapore and Kuwait will go up head-to-head in the fifth match of the Asia Cup qualifier on Wednesday (August 24) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman.

Kuwait, captained by Mohammad Aslam, started their campaign with a victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, they slumped to an eight-wicket defeat to Hong Kong in their next outing.

They have to win their next game to have any chance of finishing atop the points table. However, their fate isn't in their own hands any more. Kuwait will need to beat Singapore by a big margin to improve their net run rate, which is -0.421.

Singapore, meanwhile, will look to be party spoilers after getting knocked out of the tournament. They had a golden chance of beating Hong Kong in their first game but failed to do so.

They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.375. In their previous game, they lost to the UAE by 47 runs. After being asked to chase down 161, Singapore were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Singapore vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: Singapore vs Kuwait, Match 5, Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 24, 2022; 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The pitch in Oman has been a sporting one thus far. The team batting first has got a fair amount of advantage thus far. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

It should be hot with no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 31-degree Celsius mark, and the humidity will be on the higher side.

Probable XIs

Singapore

Surendran Chandramohan, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Aman Desai (wk), Avi Dixit, Aryaman Sunil, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Adwitya Bhargava, Akshay Puri

Kuwait

Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Mohammed Aslam (c), Edson Silva, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq

Match Prediction

Kuwait have shown a lot of promise thus far, especially in the batting department. Singapore are more experienced, but they aren't in the best of form. The team batting first should win.

Prediction: The team batting first to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kuwait beat Singapore? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav