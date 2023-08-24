Asia Cup 2023: A look at all the squads

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan were the original hosts of the competition, but the itinerary had to be altered after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

As per the revised arrangement, Pakistan will host four matches, while all the remaining games, including the final, will be played in Sri Lanka. Apart from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal are also featuring in the ODI event, which is being viewed as an important preparation for the World Cup in India in October-November.

While India, Pakistan and Nepal have been placed in Group A, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. Asia Cup 2023 will kick-off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

The top two sides from each group will progress to the Super Fours. The final of the tournament will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023: The squad list

Below is a look at the squads of all the teams that will be featuring in Asia Cup 2023.

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.

Group B

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan: Squad yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be announced