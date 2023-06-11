Asia Cup 2023 likely to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka: Reports 

The suspense over Asia Cup 2023 might finally be over soon. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, is likely to accept PCB chairman Najam Sethi's proposed hybrid model for the tournament.

As per the proposal, the four non-India games during the Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan, while the remaining matches will be played in Galle and Pallekele in Sri Lanka.

The ACC is likely to confirm the same and make a formal announcement on Tuesday, June 13. Once the hybrid model is accepted, the impasse over Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup in India later this year is also likely to end. Pakistan had threatened to pull out of the event in the wake of the Asia Cup controversy.

With regard to the latest development in the Asia Cup saga, a PTI report quoted an ACC board member as saying:

"Oman Cricket board chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries didn't want a Hybrid Model. But as of now four non-India games -- Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh -- will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

“The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle,” the ACC board member added.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in September. The report added that during ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and chairman Greg Barclay’s meeting with PCB chief Sethi, it was finalized that Pakistan won't set any conditions to play in the World Cup if four Asia Cup 2023 games are held in their country.

While the ICC is yet to release the schedule for World Cup 2023, some reports have stated that the marquee India-Pakistan clash is likely to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Also, Pakistan's remaining matches could be played in Chennai and Hyderabad.

How India and Pakistan can meet thrice in Asia Cup 2023

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group along with Nepal for the six-team Asia Cup. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are part of the other group.

As per the tournament format, a total of 13 matches will be played - six league matches, six Super 4 matches, and a final. The top two nations from each group will advance to the Super 4 round. From here, the top-two placed teams will contest the final.

India and Pakistan will face-off in the league stage. Depending on their qualification, they could also meet in the Super 4 round as well as the final.

