Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has reportedly approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) to use their influence over the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and enforce the hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Pakistan's participation in the 2023 Asia Cup and ODI World Cup is in doubt after the BCCI expressed their reservation about traveling across the border or accepting the hybrid model.

Other members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have also made their reservations known over the proposed hybrid model, with Sri Lanka emerging as a viable candidate to host the tournament.

According to a BCCI official, India will continue to disregard the hybrid model and are sure of Pakistan's participation in the premier white-ball events later this year.

The official told Inside Sport:

“Those are just immediate reactions. PCB very well knows what position they are in and any money that comes through is important for them. I don’t think Pakistan can boycott. They will play in Asia Cup and World Cup. For the moment, they are trying whatever they can to keep it but it’s not going to happen."

The hybrid model will involve two phases, where Pakistan initially host the matches involving themselves and other teams barring India. The second phase includes India's matches at a neutral venue, which will also host the final irrespective of the presence or absence of India and Pakistan.

ICC concerned over the friction between BCCI and PCB

PCB chairman Najam Sethi held talks with ICC president Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice over the ongoing Asia Cup hosting debacle. The issue concerns ICC as well considering that the next set of 50-over ICC events are being hosted by India and Pakistan, respectively.

With India refusing to travel across the border for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is highly unlikely that they will change their stance for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which marks Pakistan's first major ICC hosting endeavor since the 1996 World Cup.

The official added:

“We will know next week as there will be an ACC meeting in Dubai after WTC. There are some concerns that need addressing and after that we will have the schedule for Asia Cup."

India and Pakistan have been drawn alongside Nepal in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023. The tournament is slated to take place in the September window, right before the ODI World Cup in India.

Will Pakistan participate in the Asia Cup and World Cup after the intense back-and-forth? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes