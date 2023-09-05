Asia Cup 2023: What is the Gautam Gambhir middle-finger controversy and how did he defend himself? 

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was embroiled in controversy yet again after he was seen making an obsecene gesture to a section of fans at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Gambhir was making his way out of the venue during the rain-break in the India-Nepal group-stage match when he noticed a few chants breaking out behind him. The former batter appeared livid upon hearing what the crowd was chanting and turned back to show his middle finger to them.

The clip went viral on social media, with the audio even being altered in some versions. Gambhir later on confirmed to the media that he responded the way he did because the crowd were chanting anti-India slogans. He also urged people to not believe what is being shown on social media and said:

"The crowd that was made up of Pakistani fans were shouting anti-India slogans, were also passing comments on Kashmir. As an Indian, I can’t take anyone saying this about my country hence reacted this way. What you see on social media isn’t always the correct picture."

He also put out a tweet to defend himself from the allegations that he retalliated to chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' from the fans and posted:

"'A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.' Not everything is as it seems. Any Indian would react how I did to the kind of slogans used against our nation. I love our players & I love my country."

Gambhir had a confrontation with Virat Kohli during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor exchanged a few words with Kohli following the end of a contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Several parties were reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct.

The duo had previously argued on the field when Gambhir was still playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders as well.

Gautam Gambhir has a storied past against Pakistan

While relations between India and Pakistan players have mellowed down presently, it was not the case in the past.

Gautam Gambhir has had verbal duels with Shahid Afirdi and Kamran Akmal during his playing days. He recently vented about players from both sides showing their amicable sides during the build-up to the high-octane clash.

The former opener said on Star Sports:

"When you play on the field for your national team, you must leave the friendship outside the boundary ropes. Game face hona zaroori hai. Dosti bahaar rehni chahiye (It's important to have your game face on. Friendships should be left outside the field.) There has to be an aggression in the eyes of both sets of players.

"You can be as friendly as you want after those six or seven hours of cricket. Those hours are very important, because you’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing a nation of over a billion."

He made those claims after footage of Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf exchanging a few friendly words and hugging each other made the rounds.

India will face Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup on Sunday, September 10.