Asia Cup 2025 weather update: Abu Dhabi weather report for September 19 for India vs Oman match

Team India will take on Oman in match number 12 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. This would be a good practice game for the Men in Blue ahead of the Super Four round. India are currently on top in Group A, with four points from two games and a net run rate of +4.793. Oman have been eliminated after two consecutive losses.

Ad

After easing past UAE in their opening Asia Cup 2025 group match in Dubai, India proved too good for Pakistan as well in their second match at the same venue. Bowling first after losing the toss, the Men in Blue restricted the opposition to 127-9 as Kuldeep Yadav yet again starred with 3-18, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two scalps apiece.

Chasing 128, aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) got Team India off to yet another rollicking start. Suryakumar Yadav led from the front, with 47* off 37, while Tilak Varma contributed a run-a-ball 31. India are only likely to make one change for the game against Oman. Lead pacer Bumrah could be rested, while left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh could get a game.

Ad

Trending

Abu Dhabi weather forecast for India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match on September 19

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will begin at 6:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST). Looking at the evening weather record in Abu Dhabi for the clash on Friday, September 19, AccuWeather states that it will be mainly clear and humid, with the temperature around 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is zero percent, while the humidity level is likely to be 64 percent.

Ad

Shifting focus to the night weather temperature in Abu Dhabi for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match, AccuWeather predicts that it would remain mainly clear and humid, with the temperature around 28 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase remains at zero percent.

Looking at the day weather in Abu Dhabi for the IND vs OMA game, AccuWeather states that it would be partly sunny, with the temperature at nearly 40 degree Celsius. There is zero percent probability of precipitation during the day time too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news