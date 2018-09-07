Asia Cup Qualifiers 2018: Hong Kong's journey to the trophy

Hong Kong have defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Qualifiers Final to make it to the Asia Cup main draw. This is a huge achievement for the team, given the fact that they had lost their ODI status earlier this year. They will feature alongside India and Pakistan in group 'A' in the Asia Cup which is scheduled to begin on September 15.

This will be the third Asia Cup appearance for the team. They featured in 2004 and 2008 editions as well. Here, in this article, we will take a look at their performances in each match of this tournament

#1 Hong Kong vs Malaysia, 1st Match

Pavandeep Singh was MOM for his 10-3-13-3

Hong Kong's start at the tournament was not even close to what they would have expected. The Malaysian team upset them in a low scoring thriller in the inaugural match of the tournament. Malaysia captain Ahmed Faiz won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers proved their captain's decision right by restricting the opposition team for 161. Hong Kong's batsmen, barring Babar Hayat, failed miserably. Babar Hayat made an excellent run-a-ball half-century (58). Among Malaysian bowlers, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh and Suharril Fetri picked 3 wickets each.

Chasing 162 runs to win, Malaysia didn't start well and lost his opener Anwar Arudin in the very first over. They also lost their 2nd and 3rd wicket in quick succession. But, Shafiq Sharif kept the scoreboard ticking from one end. He scored valuable 49 before getting out. Nadeem Ahmed threatened the hosts with his 4-25 but useful contributions from lower middle order batsmen took Malaysia past the finish line.

Hong Kong vs Singapore, 5th Match

Hong Kong came back strongly after losing their first match.

After losing to Malaysia in the opening match, Hong Kong needed a win to remain alive in the tournament. Against Singapore, their captain Anushman Rath won the toss and opted to field first. The Hong Kong bowlers displayed a brilliant show, bowling out Singapore for 150 in 41.2 overs. Abhiraj Singh was the top-scorer for his team with a fighting 42. Nadeem Ahmed led the Hong Kong's bowling performance and returned with figures of 4 for 30.

In reply, Hong Kong lost their openers early. Anshuman Rath got out for a duck and Cameron McAulsan followed him soon with a personal score of 5. Hong Kong were 7 for 2 that time and the match could go in any direction from there. But Nizakat Khan's 36 and Kinchit Shah's unbeaten 47 ensured the team's victory.

