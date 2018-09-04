Asia Cup Qualifiers 2018: UAE's Journey to the Final

UAE and Hong Kong will face each other in the Asia Cup Qualifiers final

The league matches of Asia Cup qualifiers are over now and the top two teams - United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong- will meet in the final of the tournament which will be held on 6th September. The winner of this match will qualify for the Asia Cup scheduled to start on 15th of this month.

UAE finished first in the points table after the league round, winning four out of five matches and are a strong contender for the Asia Cup berth. Here, in this article, we will take a look at the UAE's journey to the final.

#1 United Arab Emirates vs Singapore, 3rd Match

Chirag Suri was 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant century

UAE started their campaign in style and beat Singapore by a huge margin of 215 runs. After being asked to bat first, they posted a mammoth total of 312 for 8 in 49 overs (match reduced to 49 overs per-side due to wet outfield). Chirag Suri was the star performer for the team who scored a brilliant century (111 off 124 balls). He was well accompanied by Ashfaq Ahmed and Shaiman Anwar both of whom scored half-centuries.

In reply, the Singapore team was never really into the chase. They were reeling at 19 for 5 at a time and eventually folded up with 97 on the scoreboard. Six of their batsmen failed to even open their account. Ahmed Raza was the hero with the ball who scalped six wickets.

