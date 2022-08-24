Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 5: Kuwait thump Singapore by 6 wickets

Kuwait beat Singapore by six wickets in match number five of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 in Al Amerat on Wednesday (August 24). The win was Kuwait’s second in three matches, while Singapore ended the tournament with three losses in as many games.

Singapore won the toss and opted to bat first. However, their batting faltered as they were bundled out for 104 in 19.5 overs. Not a single Singapore batter managed to get into the 30s.

Janak Prakash top-scored with 29 off 33, while opener Aritra Dutta contributed 21 off 17. The rest of the batting crumbled as Yasin Patel claimed 4 for 22 and Shiraz Khan 3 for 18. Sayed Monib also did well, claiming 2 for 25.

Singapore got off to a poor start with the bat, losing Surendran Chandramohan to Patel for 4. Dutta and Rezza Gaznavi (4) also fell to Patel in his next over. Dutta was caught and Gaznavi stumped as the batting side slid to 31 for 3 in six overs.

Sports Lab @NCTheroes



Kuwait beat Singapore by 6 wickets and jump to top of the table



Kuwait came on to the field with a purpose and they did it!

What an amazing match of cricket. Congratulations Kuwait Cricket ! 🏻



#SINvKUW #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupQualifiers #Qualifiers Asia Cup QualifierKuwait beat Singapore by 6 wickets and jump to top of the tableKuwait came on to the field with a purpose and they did it!What an amazing match of cricket. Congratulations Kuwait Cricket ! Asia Cup Qualifier 🏆Kuwait beat Singapore by 6 wickets and jump to top of the table 👏Kuwait came on to the field with a purpose and they did it!😍What an amazing match of cricket. Congratulations Kuwait Cricket !💪🏻#SINvKUW #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupQualifiers #Qualifiers https://t.co/vGmCBBAgK0

Avi Dixit became Patel’s fourth scalp, caught behind for 4. Singapore had lost half their side for 57 when Shiraz trapped Aman Desai lbw for 13. The leg-spinner also got the better of Aryaman Sunil for 12. Shiraz claimed his third when he had Vinoth Baskaran caught and bowled for 2.

Prakash’s 29 ensured Singapore got closer to the 100-run mark. Prakash and Singapore captain Amjad Mahboob (5), however, fell off consecutive deliveries to Monib in the penultimate over.

Kuwait romp home in chase of 105

Chasing a target of 105, Kuwait raced home in 7.5 overs, losing six wickets. Ravija Sandaruwan (28 off 14) and Bilal Tahir (21* off 12) played impressive cameos. Baskaran claimed three wickets to reduce Kuwait to 60 for 4, dismissing Meet Bhavsar (17), Edson Silva (6) and Usman Patel (0).

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

73 - v Singapore, today

57 - v Maldives, 2019

56 - v Saudi Arabia, 2020

51 - v Bahrain, 2021

48 - v Maldives, 2021



Kuwait beat Singapore by a huge margin, with net-run-rate being crucial if UAE wins today.

#AsiaCupQualifier Biggest men's T20I win by Kuwait (by balls remaining):73 - v Singapore, today57 - v Maldives, 201956 - v Saudi Arabia, 202051 - v Bahrain, 202148 - v Maldives, 2021Kuwait beat Singapore by a huge margin, with net-run-rate being crucial if UAE wins today. Biggest men's T20I win by Kuwait (by balls remaining):73 - v Singapore, today57 - v Maldives, 201956 - v Saudi Arabia, 202051 - v Bahrain, 202148 - v Maldives, 2021Kuwait beat Singapore by a huge margin, with net-run-rate being crucial if UAE wins today.#AsiaCupQualifier

Monib, however, clobbered three fours and as many sixes in his unbeaten 32 off 10. In the seventh over bowled by Akshay Puri, he slammed two maximums and three fours. A six and a single off Baskaran in the next over brought an early finish to the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert