Team India's full T20I schedule ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025 was announced in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19 during a joint press conference addressed by T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The main squad features 15 members, while five back-up players have also been named.

One of the big takeaways from India's 2025 Asia Cup squad is the return of Test captain Shubman Gill to the T20I format. Not only has he been recalled, but the star batter has also been named vice-captain. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah also finds a place amid all the chatter around his workload management.

On the other hand, despite impressive performances in the IPL, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal were left out of the 2025 Asia Cup squad as were Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Jaiswal and Prasidh feature in the reserves along with Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel.

The 2025 Asia Cup is being viewed as a key event with regard to preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Ahead of the Asia Cup in the UAE, we take a look Team India's full T20I schedule heading into the T20 World Cup next year.

Asia Cup 2025

Team India have been placed in Group A for the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. Below is India's group schedule for the eight-nation event.

September 10: Match 2, India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (7:30 PM)

September 14: Match 6, India vs Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (7:30 PM)

September 19: Match 12, India vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM)

(The top two teams from the group will qualify for the Super Four round)

India tour of Australia 2025

The Men in Blue will play five T20Is during their white-ball tour of Australia from October 19 to November 8, which also features three ODIs.

October 29: 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra (1:45 PM)

October 31: 2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground (1:45 PM)

November 2: 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:45 PM)

November 6: 4th T20I, Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast (1:45 PM)

November 8: 5th T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane (1:45 PM)

South Africa tour of India 2025

South Africa will tour India for an all-format tour in November-December 2025. The series will feature five T20Is.

December 9: 1st T20I, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (7:00 PM)

December 11: 2nd T20I, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh (7:00 PM)

December 14: 3rd T20I Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (7:00 PM)

December 17: 4th T20I, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:00 PM)

December 19: 5th T20I, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:00 PM)

New Zealand tour of India 2026

Before hosting 2026 T20 World Cup in February-March, India will take on New Zealand in a white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is. The schedule for the T20I matches is as below.

January 21: 1st T20I, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur (7:00 PM)

January 23: 2nd T20I, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur (7:00 PM)

January 25: 3rd T20I, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:00 PM)

January 28: 4th T20I, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7:00 PM)

January 31: 5th T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM)

