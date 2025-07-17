Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by the Singapore Cricket Association, is scheduled to commence on Friday, July 18, and conclude on Saturday, July 26. Over the span of eight days, 13 matches will be played at the Singapore National Cricket Ground.

The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format, with each side playing a total of six games, while the top two teams at the end of league games qualify for the finals on July 26. Four teams will compete for the title: Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Samoa.

Hong Kong last played a T20I game during the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Hong Kong) and defeated Qatar by one run. Since 2020, Hong Kong lead the head-to-head stats against Singapore with a 3-1 margin, while they are on par against Malaysia (8-8), and yet to face Samoa.

Meanwhile, Malaysia played their last T20 game in the final of the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Malaysia), and clinched victory over Saudi Arabia by 18 runs. They also hold an 8-3 lead over Singapore in head-to-head stats, while one match gave no result.

Singapore, ranked 37th in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, faced Thailand in the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Malaysia) and defeated them by 30 runs, marking their last appearance in a T20I game.

Samoa, led by Caleb Jasmat, played their last T20I game in 2024 during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier A, and beat Vanuatu by eight runs.

The tournament will help the sides prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Final, set to be held later this year. On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, July 18

Match 1 - Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 6:30am

Match 2 - Singapore vs Samoa, 11:30am

Saturday, July 19

Match 3 - Singapore vs Malaysia, 6:30am

Match 4 - Hong Kong vs Samoa, 11:30am

Sunday, July 20

Match 5 - Singapore vs Hong Kong, 6:30am

Match 6 - Samoa vs Malaysia, 11:30am

Tuesday, July 22

Match 7 - Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 6:30am

Match 8 - Singapore vs Samoa, 11:30am

Wednesday, July 23

Match 9 - Hong Kong vs Samoa, 6:30am

Match 10 - Singapore vs Malaysia, 11:30am

Thursday, July 24

Match 11 - Samoa vs Malaysia, 6:30am

Match 12 - Singapore vs Hong Kong, 11:30am

Saturday, July 26

Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:30am

Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy 2025: Full Squads

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz, Ahmed Aqeel, Aslam Khan, Muhamad Syahadat, Arif Ullah, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz, Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Azri Azhar.

Samoa

Benjamin Mailata, Fereti Suluoto, Noah Mead, Samson Sola, Samuel French, Sean Cotter, Caleb Jasmat, Darius Visser, Darren Roache, Saumani Tiai, Afapene Ilaoa, Elika Faalupega, Douglas Finau, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Solomon Nash.

Singapore

Aritra Dutta, Arnav Manoj, Hari Kukreja, Kannusami Sathish, Mason Arthur Sherry, Sai Venugopal, Harsh Venkataram, Kabir Berlia, Mahiyu Bhatia, Aman Desai, Manpreet Singh, Akshay Puri, Daksh Tyagi, Pranav Sudarshan.

Hong Kong

Anshy Rath, Babar Hayat, Kalhan Challu, Martin Coetzee, Aizaz Khan, Benny Paras, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Barkat, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana.

