Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket, Cambodia vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Cambodia and Hong Kong are all set to face each other in the fifth match of the Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Friday, September 29.

Led by Luqman Butt, Cambodia do not have a lot of experience. Earlier this year, they made their T20I debut against Singapore back in May 2023. They have won three out of four matches.

They are placed at the bottom of the points table in Group B with a net run rate of -0.686. They lost to Nepal by three wickets in their previous match.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, are much more experienced than their upcoming opponent. Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat are veterans of their batting units and are expected to play key roles.

Ehsan Khan has a truckload of experience while playing for Hong Kong. He also has a chance of making a big impact. The onus will also be on the likes of Nasrulla Rana and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: Cambodia vs Hong Kong, Match No.5, Asian Games 2023

Date and Time: September 29, 2023, 06.30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain for the time being in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

Cambodia

Ram Sharan, Lakshit Gupta, Uday Hathinjar (wk), Etienne Beukes, Prasad Anish, Gulam Chughtai, Luqman Butt (c), Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Sharwan Godara, and Te Senglong.

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan, Muhammad Khan (wk), Babar Hayat, Hamed Khan, Anas Khan, Niaz Ali, Akbar Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, and Ayush Shukla.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Hong Kong will go into the match as favorites and are expected to start their Asian Games campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win the match.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

