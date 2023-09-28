Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket, Cambodia vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Cambodia and Hong Kong are all set to face each other in the fifth match of the Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Friday, September 29.
Led by Luqman Butt, Cambodia do not have a lot of experience. Earlier this year, they made their T20I debut against Singapore back in May 2023. They have won three out of four matches.
They are placed at the bottom of the points table in Group B with a net run rate of -0.686. They lost to Nepal by three wickets in their previous match.
Hong Kong, on the other hand, are much more experienced than their upcoming opponent. Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat are veterans of their batting units and are expected to play key roles.
Ehsan Khan has a truckload of experience while playing for Hong Kong. He also has a chance of making a big impact. The onus will also be on the likes of Nasrulla Rana and Mohammad Ghazanfar.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Match Details
Match: Cambodia vs Hong Kong, Match No.5, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket
Date and Time: September 29, 2023, 06.30 am IST
Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Pitch Report
The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast
There is a chance of rain for the time being in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Probable XIs
Cambodia
Ram Sharan, Lakshit Gupta, Uday Hathinjar (wk), Etienne Beukes, Prasad Anish, Gulam Chughtai, Luqman Butt (c), Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Sharwan Godara, and Te Senglong.
Hong Kong
Nizakat Khan, Muhammad Khan (wk), Babar Hayat, Hamed Khan, Anas Khan, Niaz Ali, Akbar Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, and Ayush Shukla.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Match Prediction
Hong Kong will go into the match as favorites and are expected to start their Asian Games campaign on a winning note.
Prediction: Hong Kong to win the match.
Cambodia vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: N/A
