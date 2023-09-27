Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket, Malaysia vs Singapore: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Malaysia and Singapore are all set to lock horns in the third match of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Thursday, September 28.

It has been four years since Malaysia started playing international cricket. In 64 matches, they have won 38 and lost 23. Two matches ended in no result, while one of their matches against the Netherlands ended in no result.

Malaysia have also given Singapore some fight in T20Is. In seven matches in the 50-over format, they have won four and lost three. In their previous meeting in December 2022, Malaysia beat Singapore by 143 runs.

Singapore have played 38 T20Is until now in their career, but have won only 13 of them. Tim David, one of their leading run scorers, is currently playing for the Australian national team.

Janak Prakash is expected to play a crucial role as he has scored 499 runs at an average of 20.79 and a strike-rate of 124.12 and has picked up 40 wickets. The likes of Vinoth Baskaran, Navim Param, and others are also expected to deliver.

Malaysia vs Singapore Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Singapore, Match No.3, Asian Games 2023

Date and Time: September 28, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Malaysia vs Singapore Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Malaysia vs Singapore Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Malaysia vs Singapore Probable XIs

Malaysia

Ahmed Faiz, Muhammad Ami, Zubaida Zulkifle, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni, Syazrul, Anwar Rahman, Haiqal Khair, Pavandeep Singh

Singapore

Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Rezza Gaznavi (captain), Janak Prakash, Avi Dixit, Vinoth Baskaran, Rohan Rangarajan, Arjun Murteja, Advait Bhargava, Kabir Berlia, Thilipan Omadurai

Malaysia vs Singapore Match Prediction

Both Malaysia and Singapore have some genuine match-winners in their ranks. The team, batting second, should be able to win.

Prediction: Singapore to win the match.

Malaysia vs Singapore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

