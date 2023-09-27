Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket, Mongolia vs Maldives: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Mongolia and Maldives are all set to lock horns in the fourth match of the Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Thursday, September 28.

Mongolia, led by Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan, got off to a horror start to their campaign. They slumped to heaviest defeat by margin of 273 runs against Rohit Paudel’s Nepal on Wednesday.

After opting to field first, the Mongolian bowlers faltered big time as Nepal racked up a massive score of 314 for the loss of three wickets. Thereafter, Mongolia got bowled out for 41 in 13.1 overs.

Maldives have played 24 matches thus far in the T20 format, but have not tasted much success until now. They have won only five matches and lost 19. Out of that, they have beaten Thailand three times.

Mongolia vs Maldives Match Details

Match: Mongolia vs Maldives, Match No.4, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 28, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Mongolia vs Maldives Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to help the batters to a large extent. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Mongolia vs Maldives Weather Forecast

Playing conditions for the match are expected to be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Mongolia vs Maldives Probable XIs

Mongolia

Mungun Altankhuyag, Davaasuren Jamyansuren, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan (c), Od Lutbayar, Enkhtuvshin Munkhbat, Bat-yalalt Namsrai, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Enkh-erdene Otgonbayar (wk), Tur-erdene Sumiya, Buyantushig Terbish, Turmunkh Tumursukh

Maldives

Ismail Nazuwan, Mohamed Miuvan, Mohamed Sulaiman, Nuawiyath Ghanee, Azin Rafeeq, Fareed Shius, H Sadhin, Ibrahim Nashath, N Naseer, Hassan Rasheed, Rayan Tholal

Mongolia vs Maldives Match Prediction

Maldives have won only four matches, but will go into the match as firm favourites. They may not have to work hard to beat Mongolia, who will be low on confidence after losing to Nepal in their previous game.

Prediction: Maldives to win the match.

Mongolia vs Maldives Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Ismail Nazuwan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes