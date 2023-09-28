Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket, Singapore vs Thailand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Singapore and Thailand are all set to lock horns in the sixth match of the men's cricket event of Asian Games 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host this clash on Friday, September 29.

Singapore, led by Rezza Gaznavi, have not made the best of starts to their campaign and are placed at the bottom of Group C with a poor net run rate of -3.650. They lost to Malaysia by 73 runs in their previous match.

After opting to field first, Singapore restricted their opponent to 160 for the loss of eight wickets. Anish Paraam was the pick of the bowlers for Singapore, accounting for three wickets. Thereafter, Malaysia bowled Singapore out for 87 in 17.5 overs. Janak Prakash scored 26 runs, but his efforts went in vain.

Thailand, on the other hand, do not have a lot of experience in international cricket. Out of 20 T20Is, they have won just four and lost 16.

Singapore vs Thailand Match Details

Match: Cambodia vs Hong Kong, Match No. 5, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 29, 2023, 06.30am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Singapore vs Thailand Pitch Report

The pitch in Hangzhou has been favorable for the batters. Bowlers need to work hard to get something out of it. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Singapore vs Thailand Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Singapore vs Thailand Probable XIs

Singapore

Avi Dixit, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Rohan Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi (c), Chetan Suryawanshi (wk), Anish Paraam, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Anantha Krishna, Ishaan Swaney.

Thailand

Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Sorawat Desungnoen, Chanchai Pengkumta, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Phanuwat Desungnoen, Anucha Kalasi, Chiraphong Liangwichian, Khanitson Namchaikul, Narawit Nuntarach, Thanaphon Yotharat, Nopphon Senamontree.

Singapore vs Thailand Match Prediction

Singapore will go into the match as favorites. They are far more experienced than Thailand and should be able to come out victorious.

Prediction: Singapore to win the match.

Singapore vs Thailand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

