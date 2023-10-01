Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket, Thailand vs Malaysia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Thailand and Malaysia are all set to face each other in the ninth match of the Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Monday, October 2.

Thailand, led by Nopphon Senamontree, are currently placed at the bottom of the table in Group C with a net run rate of -4.950. They will go into the match after losing to Singapore by 99 runs.

After being put in to field first, Thailand restricted their opponent to 152 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. But after being bowled out for 53 in 15.3 overs, Thailand slumped to the massive defeat.

Malaysia, captained by Ahmad Faiz, are placed on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +3.650. They will be high on confidence after beating Singapore by 73 runs in their previous match.

Malaysia put up a challenging target of 161 for Singapore to chase down. Virandeep Singh scored 44 runs off 34 balls with one four and four sixes. Thereafter, they bowled Singapore out for 87 in 17.5 overs.

Thailand vs Malaysia Match Details

Match: Thailand vs Malaysia, Match No. 9, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: October 2, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Thailand vs Malaysia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Thailand vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

Thailand vs Malaysia Probable XIs

Thailand

Chanchai Pengkumta, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Nopphon Senamontree (c), Sorawat Desungnoen, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Narawit Nuntarach, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Khanitson Namchaikul, Sarawut Maliwan, Panuwat Desungnoen, Satarut Rungrueang

Malaysia

Syed Aziz Mubarak, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus

Thailand vs Malaysia Match Prediction

Malaysia will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. The should be able to finish their group games on top of the table.

Prediction: Malaysia to win the match.

