Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket, Hong Kong vs Malaysia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Hong Kong and Malaysia are all set to lock horns in Match No. of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Tuesday, September 19.

Hong Kong, led by Kary Chan, recently took part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier. After winning three out of four matches in the group stage, they lost to the United Arab Emirates in the semifinals.

Mariko Hill was the leading run-scorer for them in the tournament, having notched 84 runs at an average of 21 and a strike-rate of 77.77. Kary Chan was their top wicket-taker with nine scalps from five matches.

Malaysia, led by Winfried Duraisingam, did not have a great outing in the tournament. They managed to win only two out of five matches and crashed out of the championship.

Mas Elysa was their standout batter after she scored 86 runs from four matches at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 75.43 with a top score of 54 not out to her name.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs Malaysia, Match No.2, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 19, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is not expected to be an absolute batting beauty. A fairly low-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Probable XIs

Hong Kong

Natasha Miles, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan (C), Shing Chan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Hiu Ying Cheungm, Iqra Sahar, Betty Chan, Alison Siu

Malaysia

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winfried Duraisingam (C), Mariah Izzati Ismail, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (wk), Jamahidaya Intan, Aina Najwa, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Arianna Natsya, Wan Zor Zulaika, Nur Dania Syuhada

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Match Prediction

Hong Kong will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. Malaysia have some experienced players, but may struggle against Hong Kong.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win the match.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: NA

