Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket, Hong Kong vs Mongolia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Hong Kong and Mongolia are all set to lock horns in the Qualifier – Quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Wednesday, September 20.

Hong Kong, led by Kary Chan, will look to bounce back after losing to Malaysia by 22 runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a low score of 105, Hong Kong were bowled out for 82.

Bella Poon, Natasha Miles, and Maryam Bibi got into double digits, but failed to convert their starts. Betty Chan was stupendous with the ball as she picked up three wickets and conceded only 12 runs.

Mongolia, led by Battsogt Narangerel, looked absolutely clueless on their T20I debut. After opting to field first, their bowlers struggled as Indonesia racked up a big score of 187 for the loss of four wickets.

Mendbayaar Enkhzul, Battsetseg Namuunzul and Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, and Gansuk Anujin got one scalp apiece. Chasing the huge score, Mongolia were bowled out for 15 in 10 overs.

Hong Kong vs Mongolia Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs Mongolia, Qualifier – Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 20, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Hong Kong vs Mongolia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Hong Kong vs Mongolia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Hong Kong vs Mongolia Probable XIs

Hong Kong

Bella Poon, Emma Lai, Natasha Miles, Betty Chan, Kary Chan (c), Charlotte Chan, Hiu Ying Lemon Cheung (wk), Cindy Ho, Maryam Bibi, Alison Siu, Yee Shan To

Mongolia

Bat Amgalan Bulganchimeg, Batjargal Ichinkhorloo, Enkhbold Khaliunaa, Tsendsuren Ariuntsetseg (c), Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, Ganbat Namuunsuren, Mendbayaar Enkhzul, Ganbold Urjindulam, Battsogt Narangerel (wk), Gansuk Anujin, Battsetseg Namuunzul

Hong Kong vs Mongolia Match Prediction

Hong Kong will go into the match as the firm favorites without a doubt. They should be able to roll over Mongolia in their upcoming match.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win the match.

Poll : Betty Chan to pick up 3+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes