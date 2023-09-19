Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket, Indonesia vs Mongolia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Indonesia and Mongolia are all set to face off in the Match No.1 of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Tuesday, September 19.

Indonesia, captained by Ni Wayan Sarini, have done well at the international level until now. Out of 32 T20Is, they have won 23 matches and lost only nine. After making their debut in 2019, they have given a good account of themselves.

In Asia, they have won 17 out of 21 matches and lost only four. Sarini has led them in 16 matches thus far and have won 13 times. She has been the most successful skipper for Indonesia Women.

Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini is their all-time leading run-scorer, having notched 598 runs from 28 matches at an average if 35.17 with five half-centuries. Yulia Anggraeni, Maria Corazon Wombaki and Kadek Winda Prastini are among their top run-scorers.

Ni Made Putri Suwandewi is their all-time top wicket-taker, having racked up 37 scalps from 31 matches with a five-wicket haul to her name. Ni Wayan Sarini has also been impressive with the ball.

Indonesia vs Mongolia Match Details

Match: Indonesia vs Mongolia, Match No.1, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 19, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Indonesia vs Mongolia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is not expected to be a belter. A low scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Indonesia vs Mongolia Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be cloudy, but there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Indonesia vs Mongolia Probable XIs

Indonesia

Ni Wayan Sarini (C), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (VC), Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini, Kadek Winda Prastini, Kisi Salisa Kasse, Ni Luh Ketuk Wesika Ratna Dewi, Sang Ayu Nyoman Maypriani, Mia Arda Leta, Mi Kadek Ariani, Rahmawati Dwi Pangestuti, Maria Corazon Konjep Wombaki

Mongolia

Squad yet to be announced

Indonesia vs Mongolia Match Prediction

Indonesia Women will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. They are far more experienced and should be able to secure victory.

Prediction: Indonesia to win the match.

Indonesia vs Mongolia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: NA

