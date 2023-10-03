Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023, Bangladesh vs Malaysia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Malaysia are all set to face off in Quarter-Final 4 of the Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Wednesday, October 4.

Bangladesh have a strong squad at their disposal and will be captained by young batter Saif Hassan. Parvez Hossain Emon is a dangerous batter, especially in the powerplay. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shahadat Hossain Dipu are expected to add depth to the middle order.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury is a powerful striker of the ball, especially in the death overs. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat is their most experienced cricketer and he needs to step up for the Tigers to win.

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Sumon Khan will hold the key in the fast-bowling department. Rakibul Hasan and Tanvir Islam are the two specialist spin-bowling options for Bangladesh.

Malaysia, captained by Ahmad Faiz, on the other hand, won both their matches in Group C. They finished on top of the table with a net run rate of +6.675 after beating Singapore and Thailand.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Malaysia, Quarter-Final 4, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: October 4, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Pitch Report

Batters should enjoy batting at the venue in Hangzhou. Teams should opt to bat first and put runs on the board.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be decent as there is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Parvez Hossain Emon (WK), Saif Hassan (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ripon Mondal, Rakibul Hasan, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam

Malaysia

Syed Aziz Mubarak, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Anwar Rahman, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Match Prediction

Bangladesh will go into the match as the favorites without a shred of a doubt. They should be able to beat Malaysia.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Poll : Parvez Hossain Emon to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes