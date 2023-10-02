Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023, Pakistan vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and Hong Kong are set to face off in the Quarter-Final 2 of the Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host this clash on Tuesday, October 3.

Pakistan will be captained by Qasim Akram, who has played for the Karachi Kings in the PSL alongside the likes of Babar Azam and Imad Wasim. Haider Ali is expected to hold the key in the top order.

Asif Ali has the potential to play the big shots and his role will be important as well. Khushdil Shah is a powerful striker of the ball and needs to step up in this match as he is one of their more experienced players.

Shahnawaz Dahani, Arshad Iqbal and Aamer Jamal form a strong fast bowling unit. Usman Qadir has played cricket all around the world and should be a must in Pakistan’s playing XI.

Hong Kong, captained by Nizakat Khan, finished on top of Group B with four points and a net run rate of +3.507. They defeated Cambodia by nine wickets after which they beat Japan by five wickets.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Quarter-Final 2, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: October 3, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

Batters should find it easy at the venue in Hangzhou. Teams should opt to bat after winning the toss on what is expected to be a good batting strip.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast

The temperature will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being in Hangzhou.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

Pakistan

Mirza Tahir Bair, Omair Yousuf/Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Qasim Akram (C), Rohail Nazir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Aamer Jamal, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan (c), Muhammad Khan (wk), Babar Hayat, Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Shiv Mathur, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Niaz Ali, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Pakistan will go into the match as favorites. They have some promising cricketers and Hong Kong may not find it easy against them.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the match

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

