Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023, Thailand vs Malaysia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Thailand and Malaysia will lock horns in the ninth match of Asian Games 2023 at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on October 2, Monday.

Thailand started their campaign in the Asian Games against Singapore and suffered a heavy 99-run defeat. Regrettably, they failed to live up to expectations in all three departments of the game.

However, with a new challenge on offer, the Thailand outfit would be eager to overcome the chinks in their armor and bag a much-needed victory.

In contrast, Malaysia is making it to this game after bagging a 73-run win over Singapore. They looked excellent on the field with both the bat and the ball. They would be aiming to continue their winning streak with a spot in the knockouts in their sight.

Thailand vs Malaysia Match Details:

Match: Thailand vs Malaysia, Match 9

Date and Time: October 2, 2023, 6.30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Thailand vs Malaysia Pitch Report

Batters would love to spend some time on this wicket as it's relatively easier to milk runs with short boundaries on offer. However, bowlers, if they maintain good lines and lengths, can make life tough for batters. The first innings' average score is 150 in the competition.

Thailand vs Malaysia Weather Forecast

As per the forecast, there will be no rain interruptions. The temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius with humidity levels ranging around 60 percent.

Thailand vs Malaysia Probable XIs:

Thailand:

Chanchai Pengkumta, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Nopphon Senamontree (c), Sorawat Desungnoen, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Narawit Nuntarach, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Khanitson Namchaikul, Sarawut Maliwan, Panuwat Desungnoen, Satarut Rungrueang

Malaysia:

Syed Aziz Mubarak, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus

Thailand vs Malaysia Match Prediction

Malaysia started off pretty well in the campaign with a dominating win over Singapore by 73 runs. With a strong start, they would be hoping to continue their winning momentum over the struggling Thailand side and bag a spot in the quarter-final.

Prediction: Malaysia to win the match

Thailand vs Malaysia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv