Asian Legends League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Asian Legends League 2025 is set to commence on March 10 in Nathdwara. Five teams will be competing to clinch the inaugural competition that will go on till March 18 in the Rajasthan city.

The Asian Legends League T20 is a cricket competition aimed at bringing some of the biggest names of Asian cricket back to the field. The teams, namely Asian Stars, Sri Lankan Lions, Afghanistan Pathans, Indian Royals and Bangladesh Tigers, feature a slew of former international stars, promising to entertain audiences with fierce rivalries that are bound to evoke nostalgia as these former stars aim to offer glimpses of their past brilliance on the field.

The Indian Royals line-up itself includes 2011 World Cup winning players Yusuf Pathan and Munaf Patel, 2007 T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan, legendary Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and IPL great Ambati Rayudu, among others.

Yesteryear greats like Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga will be playing for Sri Lankan Lions, while Kedar Jadhav will be headlining a star-studded Asian Stars line-up. Tamim Iqbal, who confirmed his retirement from international cricket not long ago, is one of the star attractions from Bangladesh Tigers.

The Asian Legends League T20 2025 season will comprise 15 matches, including 10 fixtures that will constitute the opening round. Each team will face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The teams finishing fourth and fifth on the points table at the end of the opening round of the Asian Legends League T20 2025 will face each other in the first Eliminator. Meanwhile, the top two sides will compete in the first qualifier, where the winner will advance straight into the final.

The winner of the first Eliminator will subsequently take on the team that finished third on the table in the second Eliminator game. The winner of the match will go up against the loser of the first Qualifier in a virtual semifinal clash.

All matches will be hosted by the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan.

Asian Legends League 2025 telecast channel list

For live telecast, the Asian Legends League 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Asian Legends League 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Asian Legends League 2025 season on the FanCode app and website, as well as on the ABP Live News.

