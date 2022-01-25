ASL vs WOG: Who will win today's Legends League Cricket match?

The Asia Lions and World Giants will lock horns in match No. 5 of the Legends Cricket League match. The game will take place on Wednesday, January 26 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

The Lions, led by Misbah-ul-Haq, are more or less through to the final of the tournament. The Giants and the India Maharajas may find it hard to topple the Lions' net run rate, which is currently at 0.581.

They defeated the Maharajas by 36 runs in their previous game.

After being put in to bat first, the Lions racked up a massive score of 193 for four on the board. Upul Tharanga top-scored for them with a 45-ball 72, laced with seven fours and four sixes.

But it was Asghar Afghan's unbeaten 28-ball 69 that took the Lions past 180.

Pacer Amit Bhandari picked up two wickets for 41 runs in two overs. Stuart Binny and Avishkar Salvi got one wicket apiece for the Maharajas.

Thereafter, Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique and Afghan got two wickets apiece and restricted the Maharajas to 157 for eight.

The Giants, led by Kevin Pietersen, are currently placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.121. If they manage to win their next game, they will be in with a great chance of qualifying for the final.

They defeated the Maharajas by three wickets in their previous game.

The decision to field first backfired on them as the Maharajas racked up a humongous score of 209 for three on the board.

Naman Ojha scored 140 runs off 69 balls with the help of 15 fours and nine sixes. Mohammad Kaif chipped in with a handy 47-ball knock of 53.

Kevin Pietersen kick-started the Giants' run-chase with a magnificent knock of 53, decorated with two fours and six sixes. But their middle order couldn't put up much of a fight.

With 50 runs needed off the last 20 balls, Imran Tahir came to the party with the bat in hand. The veteran made a 19-ball fifty and took his team to glory with three balls left.

Will the Giants beat the Lions?

Somerset v Pakistan Tour match

The Lions started with a loss to the Maharajas in their opening game. But they have come back to win two back-to-back games in the tournament.

The Giants, on the contrary, would be desperate for a win to have a better chance of making it to the finals. The Giants are slight favorites to secure victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: World Giants to win the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

