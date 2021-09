Assam T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, live streaming & match timings

The Assam Cricket Association has launched its first-ever T20 tournament, the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy, to change the cricketing landscape in the state. A total of six teams will take part in the tournament.

Barak Bravehearts, Manas Tigers, Brahmaputra Boys, Dihing Patkai Riders, Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs are the six teams participating in the competition. The top performers of this tournament will be selected for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

All matches of the tournament will be played at Judges Field in Guwahati. The competition starts on September 18, with the final league match slated to take place on October 2.

Assam T20 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

September 18, Saturday

Manas Tigers vs Barak Bravehearts, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes, 12.30 PM

September 19, Sunday

Dihag Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts, 12:30 PM

September 20, Monday

Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers, 8:30 AM

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts, 12:30 PM

September 21, Tuesday

Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers, 8:30 AM

Kaziranga Heroes vs Brahmaputra Boys, 12:30 PM

September 22, Wednesday

Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts, 8:30 AM

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers, 12:30 PM

September 23, Thursday

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys, 12:30 PM

September 24, Friday

Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders, 12:30 PM

September 25, Saturday

Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes, 12:30 PM

September 26, Sunday

Manas Tigers vs Barak Bravehearts, 8:30 AM

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys, 12:30 PM

September 27, Monday

Kaziranga Heroes vs Manas Tigers, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs vs Brahmaputra Boys, 12:30 PM

September 28, Tuesday

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts, 8:30 AM

Kaziranga Heroes vs Brahmaputra Boys, 12:30 PM

September 29, Wednesday

Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs vs Barak Bravehearts, 12:30 PM

September 30, Thursday

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs vs Manas Tigers, 12:30 PM

October 1, Friday

Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts, 8:30 AM

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers, 12:30 PM

October 2, Saturday

Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts, 8:30 AM

Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders, 12:30 PM

Assam T20 2021: Live Streaming

All matches of the series will be streamed live on Fancode App in India.

Assam T20 2021: Squads

Barak Bravehearts

Swarupam Purkayasthya (Captain), Wasiqur Rahman (WK), Ayush Agarwala (WK), Pervez Aziz, Ranjan IUlatoniar, Akash Sengupta, Darshan Rajbongshi, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Ishan Ahmed, Neeraj Yadav, Nibir Deka, Roshan Alam, Avinav Choudhury, Dhrubajyoti Das

Manas Tigers

Pallav Kumar Das (Captain) Erik Roy (WK), Gaurav Talukdar (WK), Nilanjan Chakraborty (WK), Nihar Deka, Roshan Basfore, Romario Sarma, Aman Chetry, Mrinmoy Dutta, Abdul Aziz Quereshi, Nihar Paul, Dharani Rabha, Deepak Gohain, Hrishikesh Borah, Amlanjyoti Das

Brahmaputra Boys

Rishav Das (Captain), Anurag Talukdar (WK), Sourav Kumar Saha (WK), Mukhtar Hussain, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Chanakya Sarma, Krishna Das, Bishal Kr. Roy (Sr.), Mudasir Alam, Nilotpal Das, Biplab Saikia, Sourav Saha, Pushparaj Sarma, Akash Chetri, Kunal Sarma

Dihing Patkai Riders

Sibsankar Roy (Captain), Abhishek Thakuri (WK), Ruhinandan Pegu (WK), Anand Sharma, Arup Das, Dibakar Johri, Hridip Deka, Rajat Khan, Denish Ahmed, Md. Meraj, Asif Wasimul Haque, Rahul Hazarika, Rituraj Biswas, Rabi Chetri, Sahil Ahmed.

Kaziranga Heroes

Amit Sinha (Captain), Hrishikesh Tamuli (WK), Sandip Paul Mazumdar (WK), Abhijit Barman, Ranjeet Mali, Bhaskar Das, Dasarath Kumar, Al Aman Mazumdar, Nihar Narah, Denish Das, Bishal Saha, Pritam Debnath, Abhilash Gogoi, Kalam Raija, Bishal Das

Subansiri Champs

Kunal Saikia (Captain), Nasirullah (WK), Manashjyoti Gogoi (WK), Sunil Lachit, Pritam Das, Abhishek Kr Singh, Mekhael Doley, Saahil Jain, Sunzow Brahma, Vikram Rawat, Soumyadeep Das, Subham Mandal 13.Siddharth Sarma, Shekarjyoti Barman, Raj Agarwala

