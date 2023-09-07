Assam T20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Pradyaun Saikia and Senglong Rongpi lead the charts – Updated after Match 18

Kaziranga Heroes defeated Subansiri Champs in the 17th match of the ongoing Assam T20 2023. Meanwhile, Barak Bravehearts won their sixth game of the season against Dihing Patkai Riders.

For Kaziranga Heroes, Rohit Sen emerged as a saviour with his unbeaten 42 off 30 to help his side reach 128/7. During the chase, Vishal Roy Jr. (31) and Abdul Ajij Khuraishi (27) top-scored for Subansiri Champs. However, they could not save the team from losing by 15 runs.

In the next game, Barak Bravehearts set a target of 175 runs for Dihing Patkai Riders. Sibsankar Roy top-scored with 37 as Abhilash Gogoi (26 off 14) and Amlanjyoti Das (22* off 11) contributed useful cameos.

While chasing, Hrishikesh Tamuli scored 52 off 42 for the Riders, but they could only manage to reach 142 before losing all their wickets in 19.2 overs.

When it comes to bowling, Senglong Rongpi was the star of the Subansiri Champs with figures of 2-19 in three overs.

Abhishek Kumar Singh and Danish Ahmed also took two wickets. On the other hand, Bhargav Dutta, Abir Chakraborty, and Akash Sengupta took two wickets each to bundle out the Champs for 113. In the next game, Kunal Sharma scalped three wickets while conceding just 24 runs in four overs for Dihing Patkai Riders.

Then Mukhtar Hussain took three wickets for 25 runs in four overs during the Riders chase as Pritish Roy, Abhilash Gogoi, and Amlanjyoti Das scalped two each.

Assam T20 2023 Most Runs List

Despite a duck in today’s match, Pradyuman Saikia continues to lead the batting chart with 211 runs at a batting average of 42.20 in six matches. Vishal Roy is standing in second place with 177 runs and a batting average of 44.25. Pallav Kumar Das is the third top batter on the list with 171 runs, followed by Denish Das and Subham Mandal in fourth and fifth place with 152 and 145 runs, respectively.

Assam T20 2023 Most Wickets List

Senglong Rongpi is topping the bowling chart, thanks to today’s performance (2-19). He has so far taken 12 wickets at a bowling average of 10.33, followed by Pushparaj Sharma and Mukhtar Hussain in second and the third place with 10 wickets each. Rohit Singh, Bhargav Lahkar and Akash Chetri are the next on the list with nine wickets each.