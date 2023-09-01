Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023, Brahmaputra Boys vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 6: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

The sixth match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will see the Dihing Patkai lock horns with the Brahmaputra Boys on Friday, September 1.

The Brahmaputra Boys began their campaign with a five-wicket win over the Subansiri Champs. Chasing a target of 157 set by the opposition, skipper Pervez Musharaf’s commanding 65 off 57 balls anchored the Boys’ victory.

Despite the efforts of the Subansiri bowlers, Rajjakuddin Ahmed's quick 28 off 12 balls finish sealed the Brahmaputra Boys’ win.

The Dihing Patki Riders started their tournament with a bang, defeating Subansiri by 117 runs. Electing to bat first, they posted a total of 195 runs, with Saikia scoring 59 and Kalita chipping in with 34.

The Riders’ bowlers were equally impressive, bowling out the opposition for just 78 runs in 14 overs. Amit Sinha was the star bowler, picking up four wickets at an economy of 3.3. Krishna Das picked up three wickets at the same economy rate.

A fierce battle is on the cards as the top two teams of the tournament so far will clash in the upcoming fixture. They will aim to replicate the past triumphs, earn two points, and progress well in the tournament.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Details

Match: Brahmaputra Boys vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 6

Date & Time: September 1, 2023, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Brahmaputra Boys vs Dihing Patkai Riders Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to get a lot of assistance from this wicket. The side batting second will have a tough time chasing down any total exceeding 150.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Dihing Patkai Riders Weather Forecast

On Friday, expect scattered thunderstorms with a temperature of 93°F (34°C). The precipitation chance stands at 50 percent, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s. The wind is expected to blow at 8 mph, bringing potentially unsettled weather conditions.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XIs

Brahmaputra Boys Team News

No major injury concerns.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Pervez Musharaf (c), Gunjanjyoti Deka, Ishan Ahmed, Sourav Saha, Jitu Ali, Mrinmoy Dutta, Deepjyoti Saikia, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Chetri, Karan Mahajan, Erik Roy (wk), and Ayush Agarwal.

Dihing Patkai Riders Riders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Denish Das (c), Amit Sinha, Krishna Das, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Bishal Saha, Dhruv Borah, Kunal Sharma, Dharani Rabha, Roshan Alam, Pradyuman Saikia, Jitumoni Kalita, and Mayukh Hazarika.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Prediction

It’s a tough call between both teams as they are the two best teams as of now in the ongoing tournament. Looking at the commanding win that the Dihing Patki Riders had in their first match, one can put a bet on them. But definitely, the Brahmaputra Boys are no less of a competition. Thus, a neck-to-neck battle between both teams is expected in the imminent clash.

Prediction: Dihing Patkai Riders is to win.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Dihing Patkai Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode