Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023: Match 1, Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

The Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023 is set to begin on August 30 and will continue till September 15 in Guwahati. This will be the third edition of the tournament, with the defending champions being the Brahmaputra Boys.

The Barak Bravehearts, Manas Tigers, Subansiri Champs, Brahmaputra Boys, Kaziranga Heroes, and Dihing Patkai Riders are the six teams who will compete in the competition. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals after playing each other twice in a double round-robin format.

At Guwahati's Amingaon Cricket Ground, all games will be played. On August 30 at 9:30 AM IST, Barak Bravehearts will play Manas Tigers in the tournament's opening match.

In last year’s tournament, Barack Bravehearts finished third after losing to Brahmaputra Boys in the first semi-final. They finished with 10 points winning five matches from 10 games played. On the other end, Manas Tigers finished at the bottom of the table managing only two wins from 10 games played throughout the tournament.

One can look forward to an enthralling opening game as the two teams will look forward to coming face to face and kick-start the tournament on a good note.

Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers Match Details

Match: Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers City Warriors, Match 1

Date & Time: August 30th, 2023, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati often has a decent batting surface. Batters can execute their shots freely at this ground after spending considerable time in the middle. The average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 matches at this venue had been around 132 runs, so there is plenty to gain for the bowlers as well.

Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers Weather Forecast

On Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 96°F (approximately 35.6°C). There's a slight chance of precipitation at 20%, and the humidity is expected to be around 71%. The wind speed will be around 6 mph.

Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers Probable Playing XIs

Barak Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Junaid Rehan, Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Amlanjyoti Das, Manab Barman, Nipan Deka, Abhishek Thakuri(wk), Abhilash Gogoi, Mekhail Doley, Mukhtar Hussain.

Manas Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI

Joy Barua, Pallav Kumar Das, Rohan Hazarika, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhijit Baruah, Aman Chetry, Saurav Dey, Ankush Mazumder (wk), Darshan Rajbongshi, Jacky Ali, Raj Agarwal, Rohit Singh.

Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers Match Prediction

There is no doubt in the fact that the Barack Bravehearts will enter into this competition more confident than that of the Manas Tigers as they carry their good form from last year. Manas Tigers should also remember the quote- “New day, New start!” and thus forgetting their aberration in the previous season should look to start fresh in this year’s tournament. It’s an easy bet on the Bravehearts but strong competition from the Tigers is also expected.

Prediction: Barak Bravehearts is to win the inaugural match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode