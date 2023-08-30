Assam T20 Challengers Trophy, Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs, Match 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Brahmaputra Boys and Subansiri Champs will lock horns in the second match of Assam T20 Challengers season 3 at Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati on Wednesday (August 30).

Led by Pervez Musharaf, Brahmaputra Boys will be eager to make it big this season after failing to have their hands on the silverware.

The boys couldn’t move past the semi-final as they lost to Barak Bravehearts by 23 runs in a low-scoring affair to bow out of the tournament. Boys will be determined to create a significant impact right from the first game of the season.

On the other hand, Subansiri Champs will be captained by Sumit Ghadigaonkar. They settled with the second spot on the table after winning seven out of 10 matches last season.

They suffered a defeat over Dihing Patkai Riders by 24 runs in the second semi-final to get eliminated. They have a perfect blend of young and seasoned cricketers this time around to get closer to the coveted trophy.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Match Details

Match: Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs, Match 2

Date and Time: August 30, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Pitch Report

A total of 33 games were played at this venue in the previous season with 16 games won by the batting first sides and 17 matches won by chasing sides. The average first innings score is 150.

The Pacers will enjoy bowling with the new ball with some lateral movement initially. Spinners are expected to get assistance on this slow wicket.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be sunny with the temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. Winds will flow at around 10 km/hour and pacers are expected to get assistance initially.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Probable XIs

Brahmaputra Boys:

Ishan Ahmed, Sourav Saha, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Pervez Musharaf (c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Ayush Agarwala, Erik Roy, Akash Chetri, Chintu Deka, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh

Subansiri Champs:

Danish Ahmed, Nibir Deka, Saurav Dihigya, Subham Mandal, Vishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi, Kankan Kalita, Rituraj Biswas, Senglong Rongpi, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (c), Wasiqur Rahman

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Match Prediction

Brahmaputra Boys clinched the pole position in the previous season, notching up eight victories out of 10 matches. Nevertheless, their journey was halted in the first semi-final as they succumbed to the eventual champions, Barak Bravehearts.

In a bid to enhance their prowess, they have bolstered their squad this season by adding stronger all-round players to their kitty. Boys are poised to outperform Champs.

Prediction: Brahmaputra Boys to win the match

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode