Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Assam Cricket Association announced the second season of the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 scheduled from Monday, September 2 to Wednesday, September 18. All matches, including the final, will be played at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

New Star Club were the inaugural champions of the Assam T20 Pride Cup in 2023. They defeated Ankurjyoti Club in the final by seven runs.

Parvej Musaraf was the top-scorer with 436 runs in 10 games while Rohit Singh was the leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps.

Ankurjyoti Club, City Cricket Club, Bud Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club, River Rine Club, and New Star Club are the teams participating in the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024. A total of seven matches are scheduled among the six teams in a round-robin format.

The top two teams in the points table will qualify for the semi-finals on Tuesday, September 17. The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the final on Wednesday, September 18.

New Star Club and City Cricket Club will lock horns in the first game of the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024.

On that note let’s take a look at the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 schedule & match timings:

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Monday, September 2

Match 1: New Star Club vs City Cricket Club - 8:45 AM

Match 2: Bud Cricket Club vs Gauhati Town Club - 1:00 PM

Tuesday, September 3

Match 3: Ankurjyoti Club vs River Rine Club - 8:45 AM

Match 4: New Star Club vs Gauhati Town Club - 1:00 PM

Wednesday, September 4

Match 5: Bud Cricket Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 8:45 AM

Match 6: River Rine Club vs City Cricket Club - 1:00 PM

Thursday, September 5

Match 7: New Star Club vs Bud Cricket Club - 8:45 AM

Match 8: Gauhati Town Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 1:00 PM

Friday, September 6

Match 9: New Star Club vs River Rine Club - 8:45 AM

Match 10: Bud Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club - 1:00 PM

Saturday, September 7

Match 11: Gauhati Town Club vs River Rine Club - 8:45 AM

Match 12: Ankurjyoti Club vs City Cricket Club - 1:00 PM

Sunday, September 8

Match 13: Gauhati Town Club vs River Rine Club - 8:45 AM

Match 14: New Star Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 1:00 PM

Monday, September 9

Match 15: Gauhati Town Club vs City Cricket Club - 8:45 AM

Match 16: Bud Cricket Club vs River Rine Club - 1:00 PM

Tuesday, September 10

Match 17: New Star Club vs City Cricket Club - 8:45 AM

Match 18: Bud Cricket Club vs Gauhati Town Club - 1:00 PM

Wednesday, September 11

Match 19: Ankurjyoti Club vs River Rine Club - 8:45 AM

Match 20: New Star Club vs Gauhati Town Club - 1:00 PM

Thursday, September 12

Match 21: Bud Cricket Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 8:45 AM

Match 22: River Rine Club vs City Cricket Club - 1:00 PM

Friday, September 13

Match 23: New Star Club vs Bud Cricket Club - 8:45 AM

Match 24: Gauhati Town Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 1:00 PM

Saturday, September 14

Match 25: New Star Club vs River Rine Club - 8:45 AM

Match 26: Bud Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club - 1:00 PM

Sunday, September 15

Match 27: New Star Club vs Ankurjyoti Club - 8:45 AM

Match 28: Gauhati Town Club vs City Cricket Club - 1:00 PM

Monday, September 16

Match 29: Bud Cricket Club vs River Rine Club - 8:45 AM

Match 30: Ankurjyoti Club vs City Cricket Club - 1:00 PM

Tuesday, September 17

Semi-final 1 - 8:45 AM

Semi-final 2 - 1:00 PM

Wednesday, September 18

Final - 1:00 PM

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There will be no live telecast of the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 in India. However, fans can enjoy live streaming of the tournament on the FanCode app & website.

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024: Full Squads

Ankurjyoti Club

Akash Basfor, Debanuj Goswami, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Sobhraj Pathak, Ranjan Sarkar, Sangeet Das, Victor Kashyap, Wasim Sahil Saikia, Sachin Hajari, Hrishiraj Borah, Prince Thakur, Tej Khan, Nischay Kumar, Sagar Chhetri, Vimal Saini

City Cricket Club

Pankaj Khadal, Pankaj Rai, Vedant Pandey, Angshuman Katoni, Mit Rajkumar, Anup Bhujel, Gopal Krishna Ghosh, Pratay Das, Sanjay Singh, Sanjib Barman, Om Prakash Mahanta, Romario Sharma, Shaan Singh Rana, Tej

Bud Cricket Club

Fazaruddin Ahmed, Sheeraj Goenka, Bikash Das, Krishna Das, Mukut Kalita, Pushparaj Sharma, Tushar Saha, Atul Singh, Dibash Hazarika, Manikarna Sarma

Gauhati Town Club

Bishal Sharma, Mudit Bajaj, Prithwirup Choudhury, Krishna Karmakar, Prakhar Mundra, Arnab Borah, Nabin Bishnoi, Hrishikesh Deka, Mantu Yadav, Sahil Ahmed, Yuvraj Tewari, Hrishikesh Borah, Kangkan Talukdar, Nishchay Sharma, Md Saif Ali

River Rine Club

Affan Ahmed, Aman Chetry, Amit Sinha, Nausad Ali, Rajmoon Sarmah, Roshan Basor, Yogesh Tiwari, Wasiqur Rahman, Abhijit Singha Roy, Akash Chetry, Bikash Chetry, Biplab Saikia, Jacky Ali, Priyangshu

New Star Club

Md Habibullah, Piyush Kamati, Subrata Das, Ziabur Rahman, Rahul Agrawal, Arun Sonar, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Rakesh Das, Imran Seikh, Kalam Raiza, Rajib Das, Uzzal Das

