Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 12: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 4, Monday, at 1:30 PM IST, the 12th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy featuring Dihing Patkai Riders and Barak Bravehearts will begin.

Owing to the D/L system and the rain, Bravehearts lost their last match even after scoring a decent total of 148 runs. Rain stepped in and tipped the scales in the Subansiri Champs' favor, who later scored 60 runs in their power play.

This was accomplished with ease thanks in heaps to the excellent batting efforts by Shubham Mandal and Vishal Roy. The Champs secured a crucial victory with seven wickets remaining as they achieved the target in the given time.

Dihing Patkai Riders secured another win in the tournament, as they defeated Manas Tigers by six wickets. Batting first, the Tigers managed 133 runs in the first innings.

Amit Yadav led Patkai’s bowling attack with three wickets, while Kunal Sharma and Jitumoni Kalita bagged two wickets each. Patkai’s chase was driven by a strong opening partnership between Pradyuman Saikia and Anurag Talukdar, who laid the foundation. The remaining batters continued the momentum, sealing victory with three balls to spare in a well-rounded performance.

Barak Bravehearts vs. Dihing Patkai Riders Match Details

Match: Barack Bravehearts vs. Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 12

Date & Time: September 4, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by putting up a good score on the board.

Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders Weather Forecast

Monday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 99°F (37°C). There's a slight chance of precipitation at 20 percent, and humidity levels are at 70 percent. The wind is moderate at 8 mph, promising a warm and mostly sunny day.

Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XIs

Barak Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Junaid Rehan, Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Amlanjyoti Das (c), Nipan Deka, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu (wk), Abhilash Gogoi, Mekhail Doley, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritish Roy.

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Amit Sinha, Bishal Saha, Denish Das(c), Pradyuman Saikia, Amit Yadav, Dhruv Borah, Jitumoni Kalita, Anurag Talukdar(wk), Anand Sharma, Krishna Das, Kunal Sharma, Roshan Alam.

Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Prediction

Dihing Patkai Riders lead the table with comprehensive wins, while Barak Bravehearts are at the bottom, having lost all three of their games. If the Bravehearts are aiming for a victory, they really have to pull their socks up as Patkai Riders are the strongest competitors in this tournament so far!

Prediction: Dihing Patkai Riders is to win the 12th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode