Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers, Match 22: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 9th, Saturday, at 1:30 PM IST, the 22nd match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy features Manas Tigers against Dihing Patkai Riders.

Dihing Patkai Riders faced a challenging match against Barack Bravehearts, ultimately suffering a 32-run defeat. Despite their best efforts, the Riders couldn't contain the Bravehearts' batting onslaught, allowing them to post a formidable total.

In response, the Riders' batters fought valiantly but were eventually bowled out for 142 runs. It was a tough day for the team as they couldn't secure the win, and they will likely be focusing on their strategies and performance in the upcoming matches to regain their momentum.

In their recent match, the Manas Tigers experienced disappointment as it was abandoned due to persistent rain, preventing any play. This unfortunate outcome denied them the opportunity to secure two crucial points.

Currently positioned near the bottom of the points table, the Tigers are eager to rebound and aim for victory in their upcoming match. With the lost points weighing on their campaign, they are determined to turn things around and climb the rankings in the tournament.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers Match Details

Match: Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers, Match 22

Date & Time: September 9th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers Weather Forecast

Expect scattered thunderstorms today with a high of 91°F (33°C). There's a 50% chance of precipitation, and humidity will be relatively high at 80%. Winds are forecasted to blow at 8 mph. Please be prepared for potential rain and thunderstorms to interrupt the game midway.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers Probable Playing XIs

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Amit Sinha, Bishal Saha, Denish Das(c), Dhruv Borah, Hrishikesh Tamuli(wk), Anand Sharma, Dharani Rabha, Jitumoni Kalita, Kunal Sharma, Mayukh Hazarika, Roshan Alam.

Manas Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI

Joy Barua, Pallav Kumar Das(c), Rohan Hazarika, Swarupam Purkayastha, Aman Chetry, Reshab Dipak, Saurav Dey, Ankush Mazumder(wk), Darshan Rajbongshi, Raj Agarwal, Rohit Singh, Sunil Lachit.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Manas Tigers Match Prediction

Dihing Patkar Riders come into the upcoming game with better form and shape than the struggling Manas Tigers this season. This makes them the clear favorites. However, The Tigers, eager to bounce back after their rain-hit match, will set the stage for an intriguing contest where both teams have much to prove.

Prediction: Dihing Patkai Riders is to win the 22nd match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Dihing Patkai Riders Riders vs Manas Tigers Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode