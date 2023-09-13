Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 29: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 13th, Wednesday, at 9:30 AM IST, the 29th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will take place at Barak Bravehearts against Kaziranga Heroes.

Kaziranga Heroes suffered a defeat recently at the hands of the Manas Tigers by 4 wickets. Batting first, Heroes were bowled out for a mere 106 runs, a total that proved tough to defend. The Tigers successfully chased down the target with one and a half overs to spare. It was a thrilling match that showcased the Tigers' resilience and Heroes' batting struggles.

Barack Braveheart thrashed Brahmaputra Boys in their last game by 29 runs. Barak imposed a massive total of 198/3 after batting first. Sibsankar Roy led the batting, scoring 78 runs of 42 balls, at a strike rate of 185. Having enough to defend the bowlers from Barack were quite confident at the chase. Successfully, they restricted the Boys to 169 runs, securing a crucial win for themselves.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts Match Details

Match: Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 29

Date & Time: September 13th, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts Weather Forecast

Expect scattered thunderstorms with temperatures around 93°F (34°C) today. Precipitation is likely at 50%, accompanied by high humidity at 75%, and winds blowing at 8 mph.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XIs

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Bhargav Lahkar, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rameez Rabbani, Rishav Das(c), Saahil Jain, Sunzow Brahma, Akash Sengupta, Rohit Sen(wk), Roshan Topno, Abir Chakraborty, Bhargav Dutta, Deepak Gohain.

Barak Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Amlanjyoti Das(c), Manab Barman, Nipan Deka, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu(wk), Abhilash Gogoi, Mekhail Doley, Mukhtar Hussain.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts Match Prediction

Even if the Barack Bravehearts are placed below Kaziranga Heroes in the points table as of now, they seem to be the favorites in the upcoming game. This is mainly because of the way they earned their victory in the previous match against a top team like Brahmaputra Boys. On the other hand, Kaziranga Heroes will have to closely look at their batting capabilities if they aim for a win in this game.

Prediction: Barak Bravehearts is to win the game.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Barak Bravehearts Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode