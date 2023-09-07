Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Manas Tigers vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Barak Bravehearts take on Manas Tigers Riders in the 20th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy on Friday, September 8. The match will take place at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, and will get underway at 1:30 PM IST.

In an impressive show of teamwork, the Bravehearts secured a convincing 32-run victory over Dihing Patkai Riders in their most recent clash. Their batters exhibited great form as each player made substantial contributions to put up 174 runs on the board. Their bowlers then bowled out the Patkai Riders for 142 runs, with Mukhtar Hussain (3/25) being the pick of the bowlers.

On the other hand, Manas Tigers lost their most recent game against Brahmaputra Boys after scoring a paltry 110 runs in the first innings. The Boys' batters successfully chased down the target with six wickets to spare.

Manas Tigers vs Barak Bravehearts: Match Details

Match: Manas Tigers Riders vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 19

Date & Time: September 8, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Manas Tigers vs Barak Bravehearts: Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for teams to chase. The captain who wins the toss must choose to bat first.

Manas Tigers vs Barak Bravehearts: Weather Forecast

Expect thundershowers on matchday with temperatures hovering around 89°F (32°C). Precipitation is high at 80%, humidity levels are at 82%, and winds are at around 7 mph. Wet and stormy weather conditions are expected to greet the players on Friday.

Manas Tigers vs Barak Bravehearts: Probable Playing XIs

Manas Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI

Joy Barua, Pallav Kumar Das(c), Rohan Hazarika, Swarupam Purkayastha, Aman Chetry, Reshab Dipak, Saurav Dey, Ankush Mazumder(wk), Darshan Rajbongshi, Raj Agarwal, Rohit Singh, Sunil Lachit

Barak Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Junaid Rehan, Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Amlanjyoti Das(c), Manab Barman, Nipan Deka, Ridip Mohan, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu(wk), Abhilash Gogoi, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritish Roy.

Manas Tigers vs Barak Bravehearts: Match Prediction

Following their dominant victory against Dihing Patkai Riders in their previous match, Barak Bravehearts enter the upcoming fixture as clear favorites. Meanwhile, Manas Tigers will need to bring their A-game and give their all to secure a victory.

Prediction: Barak Bravehearts to win the 20th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Manas Tigers Riders vs Barak Bravehearts Riders: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode