Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs, Match 13: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The 13th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will see the Subansiri Champs Riders square off against the Manas Tigers on Tuesday.

In the recent encounter, the Subansiri Champs defeated the Kaziranga Heroes by eight wickets. The Heroes managed to post just 112 runs after electing to bat first. The Champs were tenacious in the run chase, crossing the line in just 15 overs while only losing two wickets.

The Champs’ outstanding batting performance was the focal point of a resounding victory in the one-sided competition.

The Manas Tigers, on the other hand, lost their last game by six wickets against the Dihing Patki Riders. The Tigers struggled with the bat, managing just 133 runs, with none of their batters shining.

Patkai’s chase was fuelled by a strong opening partnership between Pradyuman Saikia and Anurag Talukdar. The rest of the batters carried the momentum forward, eventually winning the match with three balls to spare.

Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs Match Details

Match: Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs, Match 13

Date & Time: September 5, 2023, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow pitch. Any score above 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by putting up a good score on the board.

Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs Weather Forecast

Tuesday's weather is expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 100°F (38°C). There is a slight chance of precipitation, and humidity levels are moderate at 68 percent. The wind is relatively calm at seven mph, making it a hot and sunny day.

Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XIs

Manas Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI

Joy Barua, Pallav Kumar Das, Rohan Hazarika, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhijit Baruah, Aman Chetry, Reshab Dipak, Saurav Dey, Ankush Mazumder, Kunal Saikia(c)(wk), Jacky Ali, and Rohit Singh.

Subansiri Champs Team News

No major injury concerns.

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Danish Ahmed, Nibir Deka, Subham Mandal, Vishal Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Senglong Rongpi, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(c)(wk), Wasiqur Rahman, Hridip Deka, Mriganka Upadhaya, and Pushparaj Sharma.

Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs Match Prediction

The Manas Tigers and the Subansiri Champs are only separated by two points, despite the latter's superior performance of late. Expect a fierce battle between the two teams.

Prediction: Subansiri Champs is to win the 13th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode