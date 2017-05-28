At a crossroads: Why Champions Trophy 2017 is make or break for Shikhar Dhawan

The enigmatic southpaw returns to familiar territory for yet another battle.

by Ram Kumar Opinion 28 May 2017, 12:51 IST

The prospect of a big tournament should stir Dhawan‘s appetite for runs

As the famous adage goes, ‘Familiarity breeds contempt’. However, in Shikhar Dhawan’s case, it cannot be farther from the truth. With the red carpet rolled out at the 2017 edition of Champions Trophy, the left-hander will be returning to the familiar surroundings of England & Wales. And he will be grateful for the opportunity.

Dhawan’s career has been an enigma in several ways. A frail introduction to the rigours of international cricket almost resulted in him written off for good. But he did not give in to the yields of turbulence and rose through the ranks for a second coming in 2013. A scintillating ton on his Test debut opened up a seemingly endless realm of possibilities for the dashing stroke-maker from Delhi.

Full of freshness and exuberance, he stormed to the 2013 edition of Champions Trophy. Forming a happenstance acquaintance with the elegant Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, the moustachioed cricketer grabbed eyeballs through his staccato style of batting on pitches providing enough assistance for both seam as well as spin.

With 363 runs from 5 matches at a staggering average of 90.75 and resounding strike-rate of 101.39 including 2 centuries and a fifty, Dhawan topped the charts and was deservedly anointed as Player of the Tournament. His steady starts went a long way in propelling India to the title.

Four years later, he revisits the scene of nostalgic glory. At 31 and counting, he should now be an automatic selection for one of the two opening slots. Instead, the southpaw is getting ready to fight yet another battle with a place in the national team at stake. Shrouded in uncertainty, his career is at a crossroads. From this point onwards, it can proceed in only two directions.

Penchant for rising to the occasion

Inconsistency and injuries have prevented Dhawan from sealing a spot in the team

An interesting facet exists at the periphery of Dhawan’s game. His numbers in big tournaments reveal a taste for rising to the occasion. To add to his tally in the 2013 Champions Trophy, he scored 415 runs in the 2015 World Cup at an average of 51.50 and strike-rate of 91.75 with 2 centuries and a fifty. The 2014 Asia Cup saw him register 192 runs from 4 matches.

At almost every instance when his position in the team came under scrutiny, he responded by making a statement with his bat. The hint of uneasiness at the crease disappeared as glorious shots flowed to all parts of the ground. The nervous stages at the start of the innings were crossed in a pristine manner.

But, during other occasions, the same fire did not seem to burn unabated. While his overall ODI statistics appear to be more than handy, Dhawan has not quite managed to grasp the art of consistency. In this day and age, the litany of world-class batsmen exude ruthlessness and seldom miss opportunities to cash in. On the other hand, he has rarely capitalised on conducive form.

Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy – Performance analysis of the Indian squad

Frequent tryst with injuries have not helped matters at all. From getting hit on the thumb to being struck on the forearm, Dhawan has traversed multiple ends of the spectrum. When he aimed to resurrect his fortunes and reach unforeseen heights, the opener was pulled back to despondent lows. Across formats, the selectors did not take their eyes away from his travails with fitness.

Choices aplenty at the top

Emerging stars like KL Rahul have opened up a healthy competition for places

Traditionally, India have never been short of options in the batting department. More so in the last few years when numerous talented stroke-makers have tried to thrust the spotlight on them in the domestic circuit. Versatile youngsters such as Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are ready to bat at any position. If Rohit’s success story is any indication, the selectors will not shy away from attempting makeshift choices at the top of the order.

Dhawan’s immediate competition will be KL Rahul who was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a shoulder injury. Had he remained fit, the 25-year old right-hander could have kept his senior countryman out of the squad. Having undergone a surgery in London to fix his labrum (a ring of fibrocartilage), he might not take the field for the next couple of months.

As is often said, one man’s pain becomes another’s gain. With India slated to play 5 more ODIs in West Indies almost immediately after the ICC event, Dhawan can potentially avail plenty of opportunities to make a case for permanency. On the contrary, he also cannot look too far ahead since the upcoming tournament stands between him and his international future.

The left-hander will need to delve deep within himself to emerge unscathed from what should be a thorough examination of his temperament. With the stakes being exorbitant, the 2017 Champions Trophy is shaping up to be the biblical battle of fire and brimstone. Can déjà vu breathe life into his meandering journey? Well, it won’t be too long before he finds out.